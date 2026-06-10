SafeLogic Announces SafePQ, Enabling Enterprises to Accelerate Post-Quantum Readiness Without Disrupting Critical Systems

"SafePQ helps bridge that gap by providing trusted post-quantum cryptography built on rigorously tested implementations, while giving enterprises the flexibility and governance capabilities required to modernize cryptography without disrupting critical business systems." Post this

SafePQ was built to address that challenge.

Built on SafeLogic's proven software foundation, SafePQ delivers validated post-quantum cryptographic capabilities while providing enterprises with the operational foundation required to manage cryptographic modernization at scale.

"Organizations understand that quantum computing presents a long-term security challenge, but many are still searching for a practical path from awareness to implementation," said Evgeny Gervis, CEO of SafeLogic. "SafePQ helps bridge that gap by providing trusted post-quantum cryptography built on rigorously tested implementations, while giving enterprises the flexibility and governance capabilities required to modernize cryptography without disrupting critical business systems."

Trusted Cryptographic Implementations for the Post-Quantum Era

The security of cryptography depends not only on the strength of algorithms, but also on the quality of their implementation. Historically, many vulnerabilities in cryptographic software have resulted from implementation flaws rather than weaknesses in the underlying mathematics.

SafePQ addresses this risk by leveraging SafeLogic's rigorously validated cryptographic implementations, which have undergone extensive testing through NIST's Cryptographic Algorithm Validation Program (CAVP) and Cryptographic Module Validation Program (CMVP). Organizations can adopt post-quantum cryptography with confidence, knowing they are relying on implementations built to meet the requirements of regulated and high-assurance environments.

SafePQ includes support for all major NIST-standardized post-quantum cryptographic algorithms, including:

ML-KEM (Module-Lattice Key Encapsulation Mechanism)

ML-DSA (Module-Lattice Digital Signature Algorithm)

SLH-DSA (Stateless Hash-Based Digital Signature Algorithm)

LMS (Leighton-Micali Signature Scheme)

In addition, SafePQ supports both classical and post-quantum cryptography within a unified platform, enabling organizations to meet current security requirements while preparing for future standards adoption.

Enabling Practical and Phased PQC Migration

For most enterprises, post-quantum migration cannot be accomplished through a disruptive "rip-and-replace" approach.

Financial institutions, telecommunications providers, healthcare organizations, technology companies, and critical infrastructure operators often operate highly heterogeneous environments consisting of multiple operating systems, programming languages, hardware architectures, cloud platforms, legacy applications, third-party software, and custom-developed systems.

SafePQ was specifically engineered for these realities.

The platform supports hybrid cryptographic deployments that combine classical and post-quantum algorithms, enabling organizations to strengthen security while maintaining interoperability with existing systems during migration. Hybrid approaches provide an additional layer of defense while allowing organizations to adopt PQC on their own timelines.

SafePQ's extensive operating environment coverage spans diverse technology stacks, deployment models, programming languages, and runtime environments, making it particularly well suited for large enterprises and financial institutions where cryptographic consistency across disparate systems is essential.

Rather than forcing development teams to redesign applications around new cryptographic libraries, SafePQ provides familiar integration models and broad deployment flexibility, helping organizations accelerate migration while minimizing operational disruption.

Optimized for Enterprise Performance

One of the common misconceptions surrounding post-quantum cryptography is that stronger security necessarily comes with substantial performance penalties.

SafePQ challenges that assumption.

SafeLogic has invested heavily in optimizing the performance of its post-quantum implementations. In many deployment scenarios, SafePQ's implementation of ML-KEM delivers performance that is significantly faster than traditional public-key cryptographic approaches such as RSA and competitive with or superior to widely deployed elliptic curve implementations.

These optimizations enable organizations to pursue quantum readiness without sacrificing the performance expectations of modern enterprise applications, cloud services, APIs, mobile platforms, and high-volume transaction environments.

Enterprise-Grade Delivery and Lifecycle Management

Modern cryptographic infrastructure requires more than strong algorithms. It also requires a reliable mechanism for delivering updates, deploying patches, and maintaining consistency across large software estates.

SafePQ is supported by SafeLogic's enterprise-grade software delivery infrastructure, including the SafeLogic Customer Portal and Software Delivery Factory.

Organizations can securely access validated cryptographic updates, automate software distribution through portal APIs, and integrate cryptographic lifecycle management into existing development and deployment workflows.

This approach significantly reduces the burden placed on internal engineering teams. Rather than spending valuable development resources managing cryptographic library updates and deployment logistics, organizations can leverage SafeLogic's delivery infrastructure to accelerate patch adoption and improve security posture.

By reducing friction associated with cryptographic updates, SafePQ helps organizations deploy security improvements more consistently and more rapidly across their environments.

For customers with specialized operational requirements, SafeLogic also offers customized SafePQ builds tailored to unique deployment, platform, or compliance needs.

Backed by SafeLogic Expertise

SafePQ is supported by SafeLogic's enterprise support organization and solution engineering teams, providing customers with direct access to cryptographic expertise throughout their modernization journey.

From architecture guidance and migration planning to deployment support and operational best practices, SafeLogic works alongside customers to help reduce implementation risk and accelerate time-to-value.

This combination of validated software and specialized expertise helps organizations move beyond experimentation and toward production-ready quantum preparedness.

Building Toward Cryptographic Posture Management

While SafePQ delivers immediate value through validated post-quantum cryptography and hybrid migration support, it also represents an important step toward a broader vision for enterprise cryptographic management.

Over time, organizations will need more than algorithm implementations. They will need visibility into cryptographic usage, governance over cryptographic policies, and the ability to adapt as standards, threats, and business requirements evolve.

SafeLogic is actively expanding SafePQ with additional capabilities designed to help organizations better understand, govern, and modernize cryptography across the software lifecycle. Future enhancements will focus on areas such as policy-driven cryptographic governance, operational visibility, and crypto-agility, helping enterprises prepare not only for today's migration requirements but also for the continuous evolution of cryptographic standards.

These capabilities will ultimately contribute to SafeLogic's broader vision for cryptographic posture management, providing organizations with a more comprehensive approach to managing cryptographic risk across increasingly complex environments.

Availability

SafePQ is available immediately.

Organizations interested in accelerating their post-quantum readiness initiatives can learn more about SafePQ, schedule a demonstration, or engage with SafeLogic's cryptographic experts by visiting www.safelogic.com.

About SafeLogic

Founded in 2012, SafeLogic is a premier provider of cryptographic software that enables enduring privacy and trust in the ever-changing digital world. Used by many of the world's top technology firms, SafeLogic expedites and streamlines the adoption of FIPS 140-validated classical and post-quantum cryptography. SafeLogic delivers FIPS 140-3 validated software, PQC, strong entropy sources, and crypto-agility, all supported by a world-class software delivery factory and enterprise software support.

Media Contact

Scott Raspa, SafeLogic, 1 4105332656, [email protected], https://www.safelogic.com

SOURCE SafeLogic