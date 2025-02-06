SafeLogic PQC Algorithm Implementation Receives NIST CAVP Certification

Achieving NIST CAVP certification for our implementation of ML-KEM (FIPS 203), an essential quantum-resistant key encapsulation mechanism that NIST recently standardized, showcases SafeLogic's leadership in assisting organizations with their PQC migration through proven cryptographic solutions. Post this

"Achieving NIST CAVP certification for our implementation of ML-KEM (FIPS 203), an essential quantum-resistant key encapsulation mechanism that NIST recently standardized, showcases SafeLogic's leadership in assisting organizations with their PQC migration through proven cryptographic solutions that meet the highest quality standards," said Evgeny Gervis, CEO of SafeLogic.

CAVP certification is a vital step toward achieving complete FIPS 140 validation, as all algorithms in a FIPS 140-3 certified cryptographic module must possess CAVP certificates. A future version of SafeLogic's flagship CryptoComply cryptographic software module will feature FIPS 140-3 certified implementations of all NIST-standard PQC algorithms, including ML-KEM.

To learn more about SafeLogic's ML-KEM implementation, CryptoComply PQ TLS and the EAP, register for and attend SafeLogic's upcoming "PQC Migration: Where Are We Now?" webinar to be held Thursday, February 13th at 1 pm ET. Or read this blog post.

About SafeLogic

Founded in 2012, SafeLogic is a premier provider of cryptographic solutions that enable enduring privacy and trust in the ever-changing digital world. SafeLogic's CryptoComply FIPS 140 validated cryptographic software modules support a broad range of platforms, programming languages, and operating environments. With its FIPS Validation-as-a-Service offering, SafeLogic expedites the delivery of FIPS 140 certificates for its CryptoComply customers. It then keeps those certificates active over time via a unique white-glove managed service that provides both software support and certification maintenance. CryptoComply is also the basis for SafeLogic's post-quantum cryptography (PQC) capabilities, which include PQC algorithms, discovery, crypto-agility, and hybrid deployments. For more information, go to www.safelogic.com.

Media Contact

Mike Donaldson, SafeLogic, 1 3035700315, [email protected], www.safelogic.com

SOURCE SafeLogic