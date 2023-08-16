Safely Makes the Inc. 5000 List for the Third Consecutive Year

With 544% revenue growth lands Safely lands on the prestigious Inc. 5000 list.

ATLANTA, Aug. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Safely, the leader in short-term rental protection, announced today it has once again been named as one of the fastest growing private companies in America. This is the third year in a row that Safely has been selected for the prestigious Inc. 5000 list. With 544% revenue growth achieved, Safely landed the 1,089 spot on the 42nd annual Inc. 5000 list.

"We are extremely proud of our team at Safely who continues to drive our growth, and we are grateful to our customers who have come to trust Safely to provide protection and peace of mind in the short-term rental industry," said Safely CEO Andrew Bate. "It's such an honor to make the Inc. list for the third straight year."

Safely's remarkable revenue growth stems from its commitment to helping professional property management companies protect the homeowners they serve and grow their businesses. With Safely protection, property managers are able to acquire and retain more customers, increase guest satisfaction and ancillary revenue. Safely provides easy-to-use integrations with dozens of professional property management systems, coupled with a simple claims process that results in three-day turnarounds in most cases.

For complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, location, and other criteria, go to www.inc.com/inc5000.

About Safely

Safely is the leading provider of short-term rental protection. With rigorous guest screening and robust short-term rental insurance, Safely helps homeowners and property managers grow revenue, reduce risk, and confidently provide a superior guest experience. Based in Atlanta, Safely has protected over $100 billion in liability over three million guest nights since its inception.

