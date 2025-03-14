SafeOpt by AddShpppers Named a G2 2025 Best Software Award Winner

"We're honored to be named one of G2's Best Software Products, and it's all thanks to the success of our clients. Our goal has always been to help brands boost revenue without adding extra complexity to their marketing efforts, and this recognition reinforces the measurable results we deliver." Post this

The G2 Best Software Awards recognize top software companies and products that consistently deliver value to their users. Winners are selected based on verified user reviews and publicly available market presence data, making this an award that is truly earned—not bought. SafeOpt's inclusion is a testament to the positive impact we've had on our clients and the results they've shared.

"We're honored to be named one of G2's Best Software Products, and it's all thanks to the success of our clients," said Dana Toro, President of SafeOpt. "Our goal has always been to help brands boost revenue without adding extra complexity to their marketing efforts, and this recognition reinforces the measurable results we deliver."

Why SafeOpt Stands Out

With a proprietary network of over 200 million U.S. shopper emails, SafeOpt helps brands reconnect with qualified website visitors—including those who remain anonymous to them. Through targeted, direct-to-inbox offers, SafeOpt brings visitors back to complete their purchase, boosting conversions while protecting the brand's reputation.

Unlike traditional marketing solutions, SafeOpt's performance-based pricing model ensures brands only pay when they see results, making it a low-risk, high-reward revenue driver and trusted partner to thousands of top brands across 60+ industries. SafeOpt ranked #41 in the Best Commerce Software Products category. View the full list of winners here.

About SafeOpt

SafeOpt is a performance-based marketing platform that helps eCommerce brands drive revenue by turning browsers into buyers. Its advanced email targeting and best-in-class deliverability ensure brands reach the right visitors at the right time, consistently achieving high conversion rates, click-through rates, and open rates that outperform industry standards. With a low-risk, high-reward model and no long-term contracts, SafeOpt provides a seamless, scalable solution to help brands recover revenue and maximize value with minimal effort.

About G2

G2 is the world's largest and most trusted software marketplace, helping businesses discover, review, and manage software solutions. With over 100 million software buyers annually and 2 million+ verified reviews, G2 provides data-driven insights to help companies make informed purchasing decisions. Its Best Software Awards recognize the top-performing products and vendors, based entirely on authentic customer feedback.

Media Contact

Emily Bintley, AddShoppers, 1 (877) 266-3548, [email protected], AddShoppers

SOURCE AddShoppers