SAFER One® Wins Top Industrial Hygiene Award for Environmental Monitoring

"We are thrilled that OH&S's expert judges recognize the breadth of SAFER One's capabilities and how it helps companies address hazards, improve emergency response times, and gain more insight to keep workers and communities safe." - Parker Burke, president, Industrial Scientific Post this

SAFER One uses real-time gas and weather data to generate dynamic plume models, which can help industrial hygienists or other safety leaders manage their on-going safety programs, as well as prepare and respond to emergencies, determine evacuation plans, and monitor environmental impact. With the use of live data, SAFER One plume models adjust as emergencies evolve, keeping teams in the action, in the moment. The software can also identify the potential source of a gas leak in three clicks with the Source Area Locator, enabling teams to stop emergencies quickly.

After a chemical release, dynamic plume models provide the real-time data needed to determine when it's safe to re-open a site or community. But the impact doesn't end there—safety managers can review old readings and run models based on past events to see the true impact over time. And when compliance agencies come knocking, SAFER One streamlines reporting by storing compliance records in one, easy-to-access digital archive.

"This year's awards enjoyed a broad range of compelling entries with some hot competition in some of the categories," says David Kopf, executive editor and publisher, Occupational Health & Safety. "This was particularly noticeable in categories such as Internet of Things—Connected Devices and Hearing Conservation & Noise Reduction. It just goes to show that the companies providing industrial hygiene products and services are continually working to innovate and improve.

"SAFER One is a robust software program that has driven significant improvements in outcomes for environmental protection teams and general safety teams alike in their day-to-day work," says Parker Burke, president, Industrial Scientific. "We are thrilled that OH&S's expert judges recognize the breadth of SAFER One's capabilities and how it helps companies address hazards, improve emergency response times, and gain more insight to keep workers and communities safe."

To learn more about SAFER One, visit http://www.indsci.com/SAFER-One.

About Industrial Scientific Corporation

Industrial Scientific is on a mission to end death on the job through portable gas detection, hardware as a service, and advanced analytics that help prevent exposure to hazards and deliver unmatched clarity into safety and operational performance. For nearly 40 years, Industrial Scientific has helped customers around the world automate critical safety workflows to ensure that their people go home safely each night. For more information, visit http://www.indsci.com.

Media Contact

Erica Garber, Industrial Scientific, 1-412-788-4353, [email protected], https://www.indsci.com/en/

SOURCE Industrial Scientific