Safer Plumbing Fittings Introduced: Wide Reach Faucet Spout, Compact Eyewash with Lab Nozzle Faucet, and Auto-Drain™ Shower by Chicago Faucets

Chicago Faucets also unveiled its innovative Emergency Eyewash with Lab Nozzle Faucet, a dual-purpose solution for laboratory areas, which is also ideal for science, chemistry laboratories in schools and universities. This product combines a standard lab nozzle faucet with an emergency eyewash station, meeting OSHA standard 29 CFR 1910.151(c) and ANSI/ISEA Z358.1-2014 requirements. The compact design provides quick access to eyewash in case of exposure to hazardous substances. It has a dedicated water supply for the eyewash to ensure clean water for emergency eye flushing. Compact eyewash units with standard manual handled faucets or touchless faucets are also available.

The company also showcased the Auto-Drain Shower with Diverter for dual spray showers and Auto-Drain Low Flow versions to conserve water and energy while reducing water stagnation.

With these new products and partnerships, Chicago Faucets continues to prioritize safety and sustainability in facilities. Richard Nortier, Director of Marketing at Chicago Faucets, emphasized the company's commitment to health and safety: "At Chicago Faucets, we're committed to helping facility managers maintain the highest standards of safety through innovations in plumbing fittings. Our new HyTronic Gooseneck Faucet with six-inch Spout and the Emergency Eyewash with Lab Nozzle combination showcase our focus on addressing the unique needs of healthcare and other environments where safety is important. From infection control to emergency response readiness, we provide a valued component in water and safety management plans."

Nortier concluded, "These new products join Chicago Faucets' comprehensive +Healthcare portfolio, which includes the Auto-Drain™ Shower System, HyTronic for Patient Care touchless faucets, and ELR ligature-resistant fixtures, all designed to minimize waterborne pathogens and enhance overall hygiene in healthcare settings."

For more information on the products showcased at ASHE 2024 Conference, visit the company's +Healthcare web page. To discuss an upcoming project, contact a Chicago Faucets representative or call 800-566-2100.

The Chicago Faucet Company, America's leading manufacturer of commercial faucets since 1901, offers a wide range of products for healthcare, education, and commercial facilities. Chicago Faucets is committed to innovation, quality, and environmental sustainability, with many products manufactured in the USA and meeting stringent industry standards. Chicago Faucets is a member of the ASPE, ASHE, U.S. Green Building Council, a partner with WaterSense, and a charter sponsor of the Alliance for Water Efficiency. Many of the plumbing fittings meet the USGBC guidelines for LEED, EPA WaterSense and CalGreen. For more information about Chicago Faucets' healthcare solutions, visit chicagofaucets.com or call 800-566-2100.

Perrie Hayes, Chicago Faucets, 18478037755, [email protected], www.chicagofaucets.com

