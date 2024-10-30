SafeSend Announces its New Client Portal: A centralized, easy-to-use taxpayer dashboard to simplify document management

"It eliminates client touchpoints at a time when clients have grown accustomed to consumer-grade experiences. SafeSend One helps CPAs meet clients' expectations." Post this

In a major departure from traditional client hubs, SafeSend One's latest feature prioritizes simplicity. Client Portal facilitates accessibility with a single sign-on and a user-friendly interface, empowering firms to meet their clients' need for a document management tool that's comprehensive but also easy-to-use.

This new feature reinforces SafeSend's commitment to firms, giving them the ability to provide an unrivaled client experience. "We've always focused on simplifying the tax process and delivering a solution where clients can easily access and manage documents and tasks is another example of that." said Steve Dusablon, SafeSend Co-founder and Chief Innovation Officer.

Client Portal functionality includes:

Task List: Clients' to-do items sent by the firm through SafeSend products.

Document Repository: All files exchanged between client and firm, including both received and uploaded documents. The repository can be downloaded, sorted, and is searchable.

Unified K-1 Distribution Page: All entities requiring K-1 distributions are displayed on a single page.

Tax Payment Page: Clients can manage estimated and actual tax payment vouchers for all returns and extensions from a centralized location.

With its vast document and task management capabilities, as well as its ease of use, the Client Portal feature gives clients further independence and control over their tax journey.

"This tool allows firms to give clients the experiences they expect," SafeSend Chief Product Officer Adrian Johnson said. "It eliminates client touchpoints at a time when clients have grown accustomed to consumer-grade experiences. SafeSend One helps CPAs meet clients' expectations."

Client Portal is available for each tier of SafeSend One at no additional cost. For more information about SafeSend visit our website.

About SafeSend

SafeSend offers award-winning automation technology for tax and accounting firms to provide an unrivaled client experience. SafeSend One is a single, secure solution for engagement letters, fillable organizers, source document gathering, file exchange, extensions, tax return assembly, delivery, eSign, and electronic K-1 distribution. Thousands of firms save an average of $12K for every 1K returns delivered via SafeSend.

This end-to-end tax workflow equips firms to serve their clients with a guided and intuitive experience across all touchpoints, including automated reminders, online payment options, tax return summary—and more—all in one place. SafeSend One currently supports CCH Axcess™ and ProSystem fx®, Thomson Reuters UltraTax CS® and GoSystem® Tax RS, and Intuit Lacerte®

