SafeSend Announces SafeSend One: New AI-Powered Tools for Tax and Accounting Professionals

The most exciting feature of SafeSend One is the launch of Next Gen Gather AI, included as part of a new Premium tier package. This groundbreaking innovation modernizes the first mile of the tax return process by streamlining the collection of e-signatures, generating questionnaires, and gathering important documents from taxpayers without the need for traditional organizers. Gather AI leverages advanced artificial intelligence to automatically generate a document request list, identifies and categorizes uploaded documents, provides real-time visibility into document completion status, and ensures a frictionless document gathering process for both firm and client.

"Our goal has always been to provide a singular, comprehensive solution that enhances the firm-client experience while simplifying the tax process for firms," said Andrew Hatfield, SafeSend co-founder and Chief Growth Officer. "SafeSend One and Gather AI are the latest demonstrations of our commitment to innovate on behalf of our customers."

Tax and accounting professionals often face significant challenges in the tax preparation process, particularly with document gathering. Many rely on insecure and inefficient email exchanges to request and receive documents, risking data loss and security breaches. Additionally, firms need to collect personal information updates, obtain client consent via signatures, and manage engagements involving entities and trusts, not just individuals. Customizable questionnaires and signable documents are also essential for a comprehensive tax document gathering process, all of which needs to be managed in a streamlined and organized manner.

SafeSend Next Gen Gather AI feature aims to create a new standard for the "Tax Ready" process by addressing these critical issues. With Gather AI, firms can:

Bulk generate Document Request Lists (DRLs) in seconds, significantly reducing manual effort.

Sort and identify common source documents for both customers and clients, streamlining document management.

Receive real-time notifications when source documents are uploaded, keeping clients on track and ensuring timely completion.

Gain real-time visibility into client completion status, allowing for effective progress monitoring and management.

These features, along with the ability to customize engagements and receive enhanced notifications, position Next Gen Gather AI as a transformative solution for tax and accounting professionals, helping overcome traditional inefficiencies and deliver exceptional service to their clients.

"We've always listened to our firms, unconditionally," said Steve Dusablon, SafeSend co-founder and Chief Innovation Officer. "That's why we're setting the bar high for client experience. Our customers made it clear the challenges on the front-end of the tax engagement process, so we've extended our proven approach to address that need."

SafeSend One builds upon the company's legacy of providing intuitive, automated solutions that reduce touchpoints and streamline the end-to-end tax journey. The suite's secure file exchange, enhanced e-signature capabilities, expansive APIs, and integrated tools for tax return assembly and delivery ensure that firms can consolidate their tech stacks and provide a high-end experience for clients.

SafeSend One comprehensive capabilities are underpinned by strategic partnerships and integrations with industry leaders such as Thomson Reuters®, Wolters Kluwer, and Intuit®. These collaborations ensure seamless integrations that enhance the efficiency and reliability of tax automation processes, ultimately delivering an best-in-class client experience.

"SafeSend One and Next Gen Gather AI redefine the standard for automated tax solutions," said Mathieu Stevenson, SafeSend CEO. "We're committed to innovation, ensuring our customers have the essential tools to thrive in an ever-evolving landscape. SafeSend One™ and Next Gen Gather AI represent a transformative leap for tax professionals, and we're proud to lead the way."

For more information about SafeSend One and Next Gen Gather AI, visit http://www.safesend.com.

About SafeSend®

SafeSend offers award-winning automation technology for tax and accounting firms to provide an unrivaled client experience. SafeSend One™ is a single, secure solution for engagement letters, fillable organizers, source document gathering, file exchange, extensions, tax return assembly, delivery, e-sign, and electronic K-1 distribution. Thousands of firms save an average of $12K for every 1K returns delivered via SafeSend®.

This end-to-end tax workflow equips firms to serve their clients with a guided and intuitive experience across all touchpoints, including automated reminders, online payment options, tax return summary—and more—all in one place. SafeSend One™ currently supports CCH Axcess™ and ProSystem fx®, Thomson Reuters UltraTax CS® and GoSystem® Tax RS, and Intuit Lacerte®.

Media Contact

Janay Robinson, SafeSend, (734) 845-1263, [email protected], www.safesend.com

