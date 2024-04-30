SafeSend Appoints Mathieu Stevenson as CEO to Lead Strategic Expansion and Product Innovation in Tax and Accounting Automation

"We are thrilled to welcome Mathieu Stevenson to lead SafeSend in our next phase of growth and innovation," said Steve Dusablon, SafeSend co-founder. "His track record and leadership will drive our evolving product roadmap to deliver an unmatched end-to-end client experience for our customers." Post this

SafeSend recently reported a record-breaking year driven by continued investments in a single-point solution. These include new secure file-exchange capabilities, enhanced e-signature, and jointly developed integrations with industry leaders Thomson Reuters®, Wolters Kluwer, and Intuit®. The company announced it's 2024 AI-enhanced feature roadmap focused on the front-end of the tax engagement including secure file exchange, e-sign of any document, tax organizers, questions and source document gathering.

"We are thrilled to welcome Mathieu Stevenson to lead SafeSend in our next phase of growth and innovation," said Steve Dusablon, SafeSend co-founder and Chief Innovation Officer. "His track record and leadership will drive our evolving product roadmap to deliver an unmatched end-to-end client experience for our customers."

Stevenson spent the early part of his career at McKinsey & Company, focused on technology and financial services, where he served one of the Big 4 tax and accounting firms. Since then, he has held senior leadership roles at several high growth companies, including TaxAct and Avantax. Most recently he served as CEO of Snagajob, the largest software enabled marketplace for hourly work.

"I am honored to join SafeSend and lead this exceptional team," said Mathieu Stevenson. "SafeSend has established itself as a trailblazer in tax and accounting automation, and I am committed to building upon this legacy by partnering across all SafeSend departments and delivering unparalleled value to our customers."

Stevenson's appointment heralds an exciting phase for SafeSend, marked by a renewed focus on firm and client centric product development. Stevenson's leadership will build upon the strong foundation laid by Scott Fleszar, who played a pivotal role in shaping SafeSend's success and growth trajectory. Fleszar will continue to support SafeSend in an advisory role to ensure continuity and seamless execution of strategic initiatives.

About SafeSend®

SafeSend offers award-winning automation technology for tax and accounting firms to provide an unmatched client experience. The SafeSend Suite® is a single, secure platform for engagement letters, fillable organizers, source document gathering, file exchange, extensions, tax return assembly, delivery, e-sign, and electronic K-1 distribution. Thousands of firms save an average of $12K for every 1K returns delivered via SafeSend.

This end-to-end tax workflow equips firms to serve their clients with a guided and intuitive experience across all touchpoints, including automated reminders, online payment options, tax return summary—and more—all in one place. The SafeSend Suite currently supports CCH Axcess™ and ProSystem fx®, Thomson Reuters UltraTax CS® and GoSystem® Tax RS, and Intuit Lacerte®. Visit safesend.com to learn more about our technology solutions.

