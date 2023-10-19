SafeSend Celebrates 15 Years of Building Innovative Tax and Accounting Automation Solutions

"Looking back on the progress we've experienced and what has been accomplished in the first 15 years is phenomenal," said SafeSend Chief Executive Officer, Scott Fleszar. "We're celebrating not only 15 years of tax automation achievements but the people and culture here at SafeSend." Post this

"Looking back on the progress we've experienced and what has been accomplished in the first 15 years is phenomenal," said SafeSend Chief Executive Officer, Scott Fleszar. "We're celebrating not only 15 years of tax automation achievements but the people and culture here at SafeSend that have made our successes possible. We look forward to continued growth with a focus on future advancements and commitment to our customers."

Since its inception, SafeSend has continued to invest in automation, designing products to keep tax and accounting firms moving forward in the digital world. The award-winning SafeSend Returns®, introduced in 2016, automates the assembly, delivery, and e-signature of tax return packages.

The SafeSend Suite® empowers firms to spend less time on manual, tedious work, and more time with clients in an advisory capacity—solving real-world problems for tax and accounting firms.

"Andrew and I began as entrepreneurs building a technology company that provided tax and accounting professionals paperless solutions," said Steve Dusablon, SafeSend co-founder and Chief Innovation Officer. "We have experienced tremendous growth in the last 15 years that stems from our passion to help our customers because we listened to the pain points they were experiencing. When you listen to your customers, they'll bring you problems to solve."

"We started with an emphasis on helping tax departments digitize, and also have remote collaboration capabilities with their clients," said SafeSend co-founder and Chief Growth Officer, Andrew Hatfield. "We built a reputation and credibility with our customers. They believed that if they brought us more problems, we would continue to solve them. That is exactly what we do."

In addition to celebrating the 15-year milestone this year, SafeSend secured a spot on the 2023 Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing private companies in America and earned the 2023 BDO Alliance Workplace Culture Excellence Award.

"Companies are started all the time and fail. We understand that customer focus is a key ingredient to SafeSend's longevity," said SafeSend Head of People, Erika Carlson. "Culture isn't just something we say that we do—we do it. Our values are drawn from things we already do. There's a lot of authenticity here which speaks volumes to our growth, retention, and employee engagement. All these factors impact the enthusiasm with which we serve our customers."

About SafeSend®

SafeSend's mission is to solve real-world firm problems through innovative automation technologies. We help tax and accounting practitioners work more efficiently and serve their clients better, while making their lives easier and work more enjoyable.

SafeSend offers several foundational automation software solutions within the SafeSend Suite®. Our flagship product, SafeSend Returns®, is a multi-year winner of the CPA Practice Advisor Technology Innovation Award and has redefined the way accounting firms assemble, deliver, and capture e-signatures from clients for completed tax return packages. Visit https://safesend.com/ to learn more about our technology solutions.

Media Contact

Twitter

