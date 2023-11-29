SafeSend offers tax and accounting professionals greater automation with direct integration to Wolters Kluwer CCH Axcess

"We are excited for this opportunity to help firms work smarter and take advantage of timesaving automation throughout the tax process," said Steve Dusablon, co-founder and Chief Innovation Officer, SafeSend. Post this

"We are excited for this opportunity to help firms work smarter and take advantage of timesaving automation throughout the tax process," said Steve Dusablon, co-founder and Chief Innovation Officer, SafeSend.

APIs are making an impact across firms by increasing efficiency and reducing human error. By accessing CCH Axcess data through the Marketplace integration, SafeSend Suite firms can take advantage of seamlessly pulling completed tax packages into SafeSend Returns® to automate the assembly, delivery, and e-signing of the tax return in order to finish and file faster – freeing up time for admins and tax staff to focus on more important work.

"We are always enhancing the functionality, reliability, and security across the SafeSend Suite based on customer feedback to provide tax and accounting professionals with the best automation solutions. Partnerships, API technology, and giving firms more options for the flexible distribution of their data is a big priority for us and a consistent theme from the customers we interact with," said Adrian Johnson, Chief Product Officer, SafeSend. "Our collaboration with Wolters Kluwer marks an exciting milestone in our journey to empower accounting and tax firms with cutting-edge solutions. This relationship will enable us to broaden our range of services, extending new possibilities to professionals in the field."

With a continued commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction, SafeSend plans to leverage AI and other emerging technologies for enhancing SafeSend Suite and to build strong technology partnerships to serve tax and accounting professionals.

About SafeSend®

SafeSend's mission is to solve real-world firm problems through innovative automation technologies. We help tax and accounting practitioners work more efficiently and serve their clients better, while making their lives easier and work more enjoyable.

SafeSend offers several foundational automation software solutions within the SafeSend Suite®. Our flagship product, SafeSend Returns®, is a multi-year winner of the CPA Practice Advisor Technology Innovation Award and has redefined the way accounting firms assemble, deliver, and capture e-signatures from clients for completed tax return packages. Visit https://safesend.com to learn more about our technology solutions.

