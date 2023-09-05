SafeSend Recognized on the 2023 Inc. 5000 List of Fastest-Growing Private Companies in America

"Our 352% three-year growth trendline is a testament to our great people and our commitment to our customers. The vision of our co-founders has been the driving force that has propelled us to this point and will continue to fuel our growth," said SafeSend Chief Executive Officer, Scott Fleszar. Tweet this

In addition to this impressive first-time ranking on the 2023 Inc. 5000, SafeSend also earned standout status as No. 214 in Software, No. 25 in Michigan, and No. 2 in Ann Arbor. SafeSend earned the 2023 BDO Alliance Workplace Culture Excellence Award earlier in 2023, and its fourth CPA Practice Advisor Tax & Accounting Technology Innovation Award just last year.

"Our commitment to excellence in automation technology for tax and accounting professionals is the driving force behind all we do at SafeSend," said SafeSend co-founder and Chief Growth Officer, Andrew Hatfield. "We are excited for this recognition from Inc. and have aggressive goals in place to continue our growth trajectory. As the value the SafeSend Suite delivers to our customers increases, the more firms we'll be able to serve."

CPA turned entrepreneur Steve Dusablon, SafeSend co-founder and Chief Innovation Officer, said, "Our vision is around listening to our customers and solving real-world problems. Our growth is a direct reflection on our ability to continue to solve those problems and build innovative technology solutions. We are excited for the new areas of functionality our engineers are working on now, including ways we will leverage artificial intelligence to improve our platform."

With a strong commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction, the company is poised for even greater success in the coming years.

About SafeSend®

SafeSend's mission is to solve real-world firm problems through innovative automation technologies. We help tax and accounting practitioners work more efficiently and serve their clients better, while making their lives easier and work more enjoyable.

SafeSend offers several foundational automation software solutions within the SafeSend Suite®. Our flagship product, SafeSend Returns®, is a multi-year winner of the CPA Practice Advisor Technology Innovation Award and has redefined the way accounting firms assemble, deliver, and capture e-signatures from clients for completed tax return packages. Visit https://safesend.com/ to learn more about our technology solutions.

About Inc.

Media Contact

Janay Robinson, SafeSend, (734) 845-1263, [email protected], safesend.com

