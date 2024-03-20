SafeSend Reports Record-Breaking Year with 83% YoY Usage Growth: Product Innovation & Roadmap Investment to Deliver Single-Point Solution for Unmatched Client Experience

"Firms are consolidating tech stacks and reducing the client-firm touchpoints across the end-to-end tax journey," said Andrew Hatfield, SafeSend co-founder and Chief Growth Officer. "In 2024, we are investing heavily in our product, R&D, and teams to continue to meet this demand head-on." Post this

SafeSend announced a roadmap for new AI-enhanced features for firms in the tax document gathering process. The company's electronically fillable organizer reported 79% new customer growth and 137% YoY product usage increase—confirming the demand for improved tax document gathering processes from both firm staff and their clients. The platform's additions of engagement letter delivery, fillable organizers, custom questionnaires, and secure file transfer was the initial phase in the broader strategic initiative to address the pains of front-end of the manual tax document gathering process.

"We've spent 15 years listening to our customers to perfect the tax return assembly, delivery and e-sign automation process, as well as building integrations with the market leaders in tax compliance software," said Steve Dusablon, SafeSend co-founder and Chief Innovation Officer. "We are now applying this same focus and rigor beyond tax return delivery and e-sign to the front-end of tax engagement including secure file exchange, e-sign of any document, tax organizers, questionnaires, and source document gathering with major feature enhancements in the 2024 roadmap."

The AI-powered source document gathering beta release, currently being tested with firms, is reporting high praise for the time savings AI provides, especially around the creation and maintenance of document request lists. Other benefits reported from beta testers include the easy to navigate 'one-stop-shop' which removes the need for multiple software platforms or balancing between paper and digital.

"Beta testing is an important collaboration with our customers. SafeSend insists on providing an unmatched client experience, so the value of joint testing to nail the client and firm experience—and solve the pain point of data collection, extraction, and classification—is paramount," said Adrian Johnson, SafeSend Chief Product Officer.

SafeSend employee growth reported at 24% YoY with key go-to-market leadership positions filled and the expansion of the sales team, poising the company for accelerated revenue growth while maintaining profit goals. Kathleen Kaag joined executive leadership as Executive Vice President of Marketing to apply her experience in building and scaling marketing efficiencies in high growth businesses. Ethan Gerstein joined as Senior Director of Revenue Operations to drive efficiency and performance with a focus of enabling go-to-market teams with the right technology. Adrian Johnson was promoted to Chief Product Officer to lead the company's vision and commitment to product function, and laser focus on client experience.

SafeSend expanded and cemented strategic relationships with leading tax compliance software providers and released two direct integrations. SafeSend joined Wolters Kluwer's CCH Marketplace and announced a strategic partnership with Intuit. The one-click integrations with CCH Axcess™ and ProSystem fx®, Thomson Reuters UltraTax CS® and GoSystem® Tax RS, and Intuit Lacerte® eliminate drag and drop tasks so returns are automatically populated in the SafeSend interface. The jointly built integrations ensure SafeSend recognizes data accurately, along with real-time status tracking and enhancing the efficiency and reliability of tax automation processes.

"Innovating with the best-in-class market leaders allows SafeSend to give both firms and their clients the experience they deserve," said Scott Fleszar, SafeSend Chief Executive Officer. "On the heels of a record-breaking 2023, our increasing ability to deliver purpose-built tax and accounting solutions through integrations and APIs is eliminating redundant software and siloed generic vendors. In 2024, our maniacal focus is on AI feature enhancements to the front-end of the tax process, achieving breakthrough milestones in the single-point solution, and emphasis on client-firm UI/UX will set the new standard for intuitive client experience."

