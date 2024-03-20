SafeSend Reports Record-Breaking Year with 83% YoY Usage Growth: Product Innovation & Roadmap Investment to Deliver Single-Point Solution for Unmatched Client Experience

SafeSend, the leading provider of automation technology for tax and accounting firms, reported an 83% year-over-year product usage growth. Boosted by increased firm and client adoption, additional features within the SafeSend Suite reported massive YoY growth, the new secure file-exchange capability experienced usage growth of +2,600% and the e-signature solution reported usage growth of 90%. The company attributes this unprecedented success to investment in the go-to-market strategy and team, new feature releases, increased demand from firms for intuitive client-facing technology, and strategic relationships with Thomson Reuters®, Wolters Kluwer, and Intuit®.
ANN ARBOR, Mich., March 20, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SafeSend, the leading provider of automation technology for tax and accounting firms, reported an 83% year-over-year product usage growth. Leadership is investing in product innovation and roadmap to deliver single-point solution for unmatched end-to-end client experience. Boosted by increased firm and client adoption, additional features within the SafeSend Suite reported massive YoY growth, the new secure file-exchange capability experienced usage growth of +2,600% and the e-signature solution reported usage growth of 90%. The company attributes this unprecedented success to investment in the go-to-market strategy and team, new feature releases, increased demand from firms for intuitive client-facing technology, and strategic relationships with Thomson Reuters®, Wolters Kluwer, and Intuit®.
"Firms are consolidating tech stacks and reducing the client-firm touchpoints across the end-to-end tax journey," said Andrew Hatfield, SafeSend co-founder and Chief Growth Officer. "This massive uptick in feature adoption outside of the core tax return delivery capability is concrete validation of our vision and roadmap to continue leading the market in end-to-end client experience underpinned by automation. The refrain from firm leaders is clear, client experience is paramount, and part of providing a high-end experience for clients is offering a single-point solution for how firms and clients collaborate and communicate. In 2024, we are investing heavily in our product, R&D, and teams to continue to meet this demand head-on."
SafeSend announced a roadmap for new AI-enhanced features for firms in the tax document gathering process. The company's electronically fillable organizer reported 79% new customer growth and 137% YoY product usage increase—confirming the demand for improved tax document gathering processes from both firm staff and their clients. The platform's additions of engagement letter delivery, fillable organizers, custom questionnaires, and secure file transfer was the initial phase in the broader strategic initiative to address the pains of front-end of the manual tax document gathering process.
"We've spent 15 years listening to our customers to perfect the tax return assembly, delivery and e-sign automation process, as well as building integrations with the market leaders in tax compliance software," said Steve Dusablon, SafeSend co-founder and Chief Innovation Officer. "We are now applying this same focus and rigor beyond tax return delivery and e-sign to the front-end of tax engagement including secure file exchange, e-sign of any document, tax organizers, questionnaires, and source document gathering with major feature enhancements in the 2024 roadmap."
The AI-powered source document gathering beta release, currently being tested with firms, is reporting high praise for the time savings AI provides, especially around the creation and maintenance of document request lists. Other benefits reported from beta testers include the easy to navigate 'one-stop-shop' which removes the need for multiple software platforms or balancing between paper and digital.
"Beta testing is an important collaboration with our customers. SafeSend insists on providing an unmatched client experience, so the value of joint testing to nail the client and firm experience—and solve the pain point of data collection, extraction, and classification—is paramount," said Adrian Johnson, SafeSend Chief Product Officer.
SafeSend employee growth reported at 24% YoY with key go-to-market leadership positions filled and the expansion of the sales team, poising the company for accelerated revenue growth while maintaining profit goals. Kathleen Kaag joined executive leadership as Executive Vice President of Marketing to apply her experience in building and scaling marketing efficiencies in high growth businesses. Ethan Gerstein joined as Senior Director of Revenue Operations to drive efficiency and performance with a focus of enabling go-to-market teams with the right technology. Adrian Johnson was promoted to Chief Product Officer to lead the company's vision and commitment to product function, and laser focus on client experience.
SafeSend expanded and cemented strategic relationships with leading tax compliance software providers and released two direct integrations. SafeSend joined Wolters Kluwer's CCH Marketplace and announced a strategic partnership with Intuit. The one-click integrations with CCH Axcess™ and ProSystem fx®, Thomson Reuters UltraTax CS® and GoSystem® Tax RS, and Intuit Lacerte® eliminate drag and drop tasks so returns are automatically populated in the SafeSend interface. The jointly built integrations ensure SafeSend recognizes data accurately, along with real-time status tracking and enhancing the efficiency and reliability of tax automation processes.
"Innovating with the best-in-class market leaders allows SafeSend to give both firms and their clients the experience they deserve," said Scott Fleszar, SafeSend Chief Executive Officer. "On the heels of a record-breaking 2023, our increasing ability to deliver purpose-built tax and accounting solutions through integrations and APIs is eliminating redundant software and siloed generic vendors. In 2024, our maniacal focus is on AI feature enhancements to the front-end of the tax process, achieving breakthrough milestones in the single-point solution, and emphasis on client-firm UI/UX will set the new standard for intuitive client experience."
SafeSend offers award-winning automation technology for tax and accounting firms to provide an unmatched client experience. The SafeSend Suite® is a single, secure platform for engagement letters, fillable organizers, source document gathering, file exchange, extensions, tax return assembly, delivery, e-sign, and electronic K-1 distribution. Thousands of firms save an average of $12K for every 1K returns delivered via SafeSend.
This end-to-end tax workflow equips firms to serve their clients with a guided and intuitive experience across all touchpoints, including automated reminders, online payment options, tax return summary—and more—all in one place. The SafeSend Suite currently supports CCH Axcess™ and ProSystem fx®, Thomson Reuters UltraTax CS® and GoSystem® Tax RS, and Intuit Lacerte®. Visit safesend.com to learn more about our technology solutions.
