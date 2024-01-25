SafeSend Works with Intuit to Bring Accounting Firms Exponential Efficiency

SafeSend®, a leading provider of automation technology solutions for tax and accounting professionals, announced today a new relationship with Intuit Accountants through a direct integration with the Intuit Lacerte® tax preparation software. The initial release will include integration for 1040 returns, with business returns expected to follow in February 2024. Integration between Intuit Lacerte and the SafeSend Suite enables a more streamlined tax process through automation.
ANN ARBOR, Mich., Jan. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SafeSend®, a leading provider of automation technology solutions for tax and accounting professionals, announced today a new relationship with Intuit Accountants through a direct integration with the Intuit Lacerte® tax preparation software. The initial release will include integration for 1040 returns, with business returns expected to follow in February 2024. Integration between Intuit Lacerte and the SafeSend Suite enables a more streamlined tax process through automation.
After an initial setup, tax preparers can can use one-click within Lacerte to automatically send prepared returns to SafeSend Returns®, the core of the SafeSend Suite®, where automated tax return assembly, delivery, e-signing, and tracking of the client progress happens – saving firms valuable time and elevating the client experience. Client frustration is eliminated through an intuitive user interface that guides the taxpayer step-by-step through reviewing the return on-screen from a computer, tablet, or smartphone , e-signing the 8879, making payments to taxing authorities, and optionally paying the firm for tax prep fees. SafeSend Suite is an optional service and tax preparers pay per tax return assembled and delivered. Additional SafeSend terms and conditions apply.
"We are excited for this opportunity to help Lacerte tax preparers drive greater firm efficiency, elevate their client service, provide data safeguards and mitigate compliance risks by providing a platform that solves real-world challenges throughout their tax process," said Steve Dusablon, co-founder and Chief Innovation Officer.
The integration between SafeSend Returns and Lacerte means no more manual drag and drop of prepared returns for customers of both products. The simple one-click action within Lacerte can be used to send one or a bulk number of client tax returns to SafeSend.
"Establishing this integration between Lacerte and SafeSend brings our customers additional automation tools that streamline their workflow, and helps them provide faster and more convenient digital services to their clients," said Jorge Olavarrieta, VP of Product Management and Design at Intuit.
The efficiency of the SafeSend Suite is exponential to firms. Based on SafeSend Suite calendar year 2023 usage data, for every 1000 returns a firm prepares, SafeSend saves more than 130 personnel hours and $12,000 in hard costs.
"Customer feedback drives innovation at SafeSend. We have heard from Lacerte beta customers, and we are excited about our new relationship with Intuit Accountants as we continue to connect our platform across their tax engagement workflow," said Adrian Johnson, Chief Product Officer. "We continue to enhance the functionality, inter-connectedness, and data safeguards across the SafeSend Suite."
With a continued commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction, SafeSend's charter of enhancing products and building strong technology integrations to serve tax and accounting professionals remains a constant.
About SafeSend®
SafeSend's mission is to solve real-world firm problems through innovative automation technologies. We help tax and accounting practitioners work more efficiently and serve their clients better, while making their lives easier and work more enjoyable.
SafeSend offers several foundational automation software solutions within the SafeSend Suite®. Our flagship product, SafeSend Returns®, is a multi-year winner of the CPA Practice Advisor Technology Innovation Award and has redefined the way accounting firms assemble, deliver, and capture e-signatures from clients for completed tax return packages. Visit https://safesend.com/ to learn more about our technology solutions.
