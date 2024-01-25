SafeSend Works with Intuit to Bring Accounting Firms Exponential Efficiency

"We are excited for this opportunity to help Lacerte tax preparers drive greater firm efficiency, elevate their client service, provide data safeguards and mitigate compliance risks," said Steve Dusablon, co-founder and Chief Innovation Officer. Post this

"We are excited for this opportunity to help Lacerte tax preparers drive greater firm efficiency, elevate their client service, provide data safeguards and mitigate compliance risks by providing a platform that solves real-world challenges throughout their tax process," said Steve Dusablon, co-founder and Chief Innovation Officer.

The integration between SafeSend Returns and Lacerte means no more manual drag and drop of prepared returns for customers of both products. The simple one-click action within Lacerte can be used to send one or a bulk number of client tax returns to SafeSend.

"Establishing this integration between Lacerte and SafeSend brings our customers additional automation tools that streamline their workflow, and helps them provide faster and more convenient digital services to their clients," said Jorge Olavarrieta, VP of Product Management and Design at Intuit.

The efficiency of the SafeSend Suite is exponential to firms. Based on SafeSend Suite calendar year 2023 usage data, for every 1000 returns a firm prepares, SafeSend saves more than 130 personnel hours and $12,000 in hard costs.

"Customer feedback drives innovation at SafeSend. We have heard from Lacerte beta customers, and we are excited about our new relationship with Intuit Accountants as we continue to connect our platform across their tax engagement workflow," said Adrian Johnson, Chief Product Officer. "We continue to enhance the functionality, inter-connectedness, and data safeguards across the SafeSend Suite."

With a continued commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction, SafeSend's charter of enhancing products and building strong technology integrations to serve tax and accounting professionals remains a constant.

About SafeSend®

SafeSend's mission is to solve real-world firm problems through innovative automation technologies. We help tax and accounting practitioners work more efficiently and serve their clients better, while making their lives easier and work more enjoyable.

SafeSend offers several foundational automation software solutions within the SafeSend Suite®. Our flagship product, SafeSend Returns®, is a multi-year winner of the CPA Practice Advisor Technology Innovation Award and has redefined the way accounting firms assemble, deliver, and capture e-signatures from clients for completed tax return packages. Visit https://safesend.com/ to learn more about our technology solutions.

Media Contact

Janay Robinson, SafeSend, (734) 845-1263, [email protected], safesend.com

Twitter

