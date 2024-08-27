SafeSport Clears Olympic Chiropractic Sports Physician Dr. Jon Wilhelm, Finds No Violation, Imposes No Sanction

The U.S. Center for SafeSport has cleared Olympic chiropractic sports physician Dr. Jon Wilhem of any allegations of wrongdoing after an extensive, two-year investigation.

BOZEMAN, Mont. , Aug. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The U.S. Center for SafeSport, the independent nonprofit organization created to respond to and prevent sexual, physical, and emotional abuse in the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Movement, has cleared Olympic chiropractic sports physician Dr. Jon Wilhem after an extensive, two-year investigation, finding no violation and imposing no sanction. The Center's investigation is now closed.

In a recent meeting with Dr. Wilhelm, a SafeSport Representative confirmed the Center's investigations have led to no findings of violations or misconduct by Dr. Wilhelm, that the Center is no longer actively investigating these claims, that the Center, having made no findings of a violation, is issuing no sanctions against Dr. Wilhelm.

"I am grateful to SafeSport for the thorough independent investigation it conducted into the false accusations against me," said Dr. Wilhelm. "I have always believed in protecting athlete well-being and dedicated my career to it. I look forward to returning to providing elite athletes with the highest level of care to help them achieve their ultimate goals."

"Dr. Wilhelm steadfastly and credibly maintained his complete innocence in this case. He deserved to prevail, and he did. I applaud Dr. Wilhelm for his strength, honesty, and patience while his reputation was dishonorably attacked by certain individuals seeking financial gain," said Ryan J. Stevens, Dr. Wilhelm's legal counsel.

Dr. Wilhem has volunteered for Team USA since 2013, providing care for hundreds of Olympic and Paralympic athletes, including gold medalists. He was a member of Team USA medical support staff at the 2018 Winter Olympic Games, and most recently a member of the support staff for the 2022 Olympic Games on behalf of Great Britain and Australia and an alternate for the US. As a trusted and top-rated provider by the athletes, he was asked to work with Team USA Sports Medicine multiple times at US Olympic training centers and has received dozens of invitations over the last ten years to work nationally and internationally with Team USA and international Olympic athletes. He is SafeSport trained.

He has been applauded for his high level of care and professionalism by dozens of Olympic and World Cup athletes, including Briauna Jones Landis, Airinė Palšytė, and Megan Henry.

"During my time competing for USABS, Dr. Jon went above and beyond to provide care for our team. He performed his job with the utmost reverence and he was extremely dedicated to helping our team feel our best. Bobsled and Skeleton training days can be long and grueling, and Dr. Jon played a key role in helping athletes like myself recover in between training sessions in preparation for World Cup races. I'm lucky to have had the pleasure to work with Dr. Jon and to get to know him personally. He is such a kind soul and puts a lot of heart into his work." Briauna Jones Landis, Team USA Olympic Bobsled

"As a four-time Olympian and a gold medal winner in the European indoor championships in high jump, my sport took a significant toll on my body. I was pleased when I began working with Dr. Jon Wilhem, a sports chiropractic physician, who successfully treated my chronic ankle, hip and lower back issues, allowing me to compete. He treated me with the ultimate in professionalism, bending over backward to ensure I was comfortable with having his hands on my body, including thoroughly explaining any treatment around my hips, glutes, and adductors. Not only did I feel I was respected and professionally treated, his treatments improved my outcomes. I am forever grateful to him." Airinė Palšytė, Team Lithuania high jumper

"My opinion of Dr. Wilhelm as a professional treating medical provider is one million percent positive. He was always professional, his comments were always appropriate, and 100% professional." Megan Henry, Team USA skeleton World Cup athlete

Dr. Wilhelm is a long-time provider of chiropractic care to elite, internationally competitive athletes. He began working with them in 2013 and was immediately invited back to work on the World Cup tour of bobsled skeleton. What began as two weeks of volunteer work turned into as much as four - five months a year on the road with athletes from the US and all over the world. Most recently he was a member of the support staff for the 2022 Olympic Games on behalf of Great Britain and Australia and an alternate for the US. The Bozeman, Montana native is the founder of Pro Chiropractic, which has locations in Bozeman and other cities in Montana.

Media Contact

Dini von Mueffling, Dini von Mueffling Communications, 1 9174944096, [email protected], dvmcpr.com

SOURCE Dr. Jon Wilhelm