SafeTouch Security Achieves Top National Rankings and Minority Supplier Certification

"Ranking among the top 20 in the country — and top 10 in residential — is a powerful endorsement of our team's relentless focus on protecting what matters most to our customers," --Greg Morris, CEO, SafeTouch Security Post this

This year's SDM 100 ranking reflects SafeTouch's continued growth, operational excellence, and commitment to delivering high-quality security services and technology across the country. With tens of thousands of monitored residential and business accounts, SafeTouch stands out not only for its scale, but also for its customer experience, smart home and business technology, and rapid response times.

"Ranking among the top 20 in the country — and top 10 in residential — is a powerful endorsement of our team's relentless focus on protecting what matters most to our customers," said Greg Morris, CEO of SafeTouch. "We're proud to be recognized among the best in the security industry and equally proud to bring that caliber of service to the businesses and communities we serve."

Adding to this milestone, SafeTouch Security has also been certified as a National Minority Supplier, reinforcing its commitment to supplier diversity and inclusive business practices. As the company expands its footprint across commercial, multifamily, and enterprise markets, it continues to partner with general contractors, developers, and municipalities seeking trusted and diverse business partners.

"As a certified minority-owned business, we're honored to be part of an ecosystem that values innovation, diversity, and economic empowerment," said Morris. "We look forward to continuing to grow with partners and businesses who share those same values."

With new service areas launching in 2025 and increased investment in AI-driven monitoring and enterprise solutions, SafeTouch is poised for another record-setting year.

About SafeTouch Security

SafeTouch Security is a top national security systems integrator specializing in alarm, video monitoring, and smart home and business integrations and installations. Serving residential, commercial and enterprise clients, SafeTouch offers industry-leading technology and services backed by 24/7 support and UL-certified monitoring. With nearly three decades of experience and a growing national presence, SafeTouch is committed to delivering peace of mind, innovation, and protection.

Media Contact

Brooke Crawford, SafeTouch Security, 1 9047761276, [email protected], Safetouch.com

LinkedIn

SOURCE SafeTouch Security