Safety-focused from Start to Submission: A Story of Target Safety Assessment and ICH S1B (R1) Guidelines, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

They will show how an 'augmented intelligence' approach is applied to thoroughly understand target biology and its safety implications. This includes an extensive literature review, bioinformatics profiling, pharmacological analysis and expert synopsis. Translational informatics integrates data, information and knowledge from research, development and clinical practice, supporting translational science and medicine.

The goal in producing TSAs is to leverage relevant information from across the research and development (R&D) continuum and combine data from clinical practice and molecular-focused laboratory research. The speakers will also present the latest TSA workflow developments, featuring significant improvements in speed and scale and greater adoption of findability, accessibility, interoperability and reusability (FAIR) data principles.

Conventionally, TSAs are conducted during early-stage development. However, later in development, the content of the TSA can serve as a foundation for WoE documentation, in accordance with the Addendum to the ICH S1B (R1) guideline, to determine whether a two-year rat study would add value to the assessment of human carcinogenic risk.

