Safety Net Resources Launches Digital Platform to Support Independent Entrepreneurs

Designed to empower the rapidly growing segment of Independent Workers/Professionals/Entrepreneurs emerging in the United States
IIRVING, Texas, Aug. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Safety Net Resources (SNR) today announced the official launch of its new digital platform (www.safetynetresources.info), built to support the rapidly growing community of those seeking more independence, flexibility, and freedom in how they work. Often referred to as Gig Workers, Freelance Professionals, Agents, or Independent Contractors, this segment was estimated to exceed 70 million in the U.S. alone at the end of 2025. Participation is expected to continue growing at a robust rate as Flexibility, Freedom, and Ownership of the work are considered new attributes available to all segments of the population.
As more professionals shift toward freelance, contract, gig, and self-directed work, Safety Net Resources provides a centralized hub of practical knowledge, motivation, and tools in one trusted place. The Safety Net Resources platform features the NEW ECONOMY book, recently released by John T. Fleming, Dr. Robert A. Peterson, and Kate Gardner. NEW ECONOMY explores the shifts in how we work and how the marketplace has changed.
The Safety Net Resources platform (www.safetynetresources.info/holbrook ) is the exclusive source for four digital versions of the NEW ECONOMY book. Print copies are available on Amazon. The SNR platform also focuses on six core content categories — Did You Know, Motivation, Guidance, Tools & Support, Education/Enjoyment, and Library — each created and curated to deliver clarity, insight, and real-world value. SNR content is tailored to help individuals better understand new possibilities and gain greater control by leveraging the attributes of independent work.
Membership in Safety Net Resources is available for a nominal one-time lifetime fee of $24.95. Content is updated frequently, providing continuous, high-impact value for SNR members. Designed for clarity and real-world usefulness, Safety Net Resources offers insights that help independent professionals stay informed, inspired, and better equipped to manage their work lives with confidence.
About Safety Net Resources ( www.safetynetresources.info/holbrook )
Safety Net Resources is created by Ideas & Design Group, LLC (IDG), Irving, Texas, USA. IDG, the architect of the Safety Net Resources digital platform, manages and coordinates all functions integral to the platform's content and services. The core mission is to serve Independent Professionals of all types by providing practical, essential knowledge. IDG is a consortium of highly skilled professionals who collaborate while maintaining a core focus on their individual businesses.
IDG initiated the Ultimate Gig Project in 2020, which led to early research identifying the gig economy as a force redefining work and how we work. This early research and subsequent writing culminated in the publication of the book Ultimate Gig, which was recognized by the American Publishers Association in its first year with a PROSE Award in the Business, Finance and Management category.
John T. Fleming, IDG principal and architect of the Ultimate Gig Project, is also the Principal Architect of the Safety Net Resources digital platform.
Media Contact
Clare Holbrook, Holbrook Creative Services, 1 Phone: 972-655-6721, [email protected], www.safetynetresources.info/holbrook
John T. Fleming Jr, Ideas & Design Group, LLC, 1 8173717594, [email protected], Ideas & Design Group, LLC
SOURCE Safety Net Resources
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