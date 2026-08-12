Safety Net Resources Launches Digital Platform to Support Independent Entrepreneurs

"Safety Net Resources was created to equip independent workers, professionals, and entrepreneurs with the practical knowledge, information, tools, and confidence needed to succeed in today's economy," said John T. Fleming, Principal Architect of the Safety Net Resources platform. Post this

The Safety Net Resources platform (www.safetynetresources.info/holbrook ) is the exclusive source for four digital versions of the NEW ECONOMY book. Print copies are available on Amazon. The SNR platform also focuses on six core content categories — Did You Know, Motivation, Guidance, Tools & Support, Education/Enjoyment, and Library — each created and curated to deliver clarity, insight, and real-world value. SNR content is tailored to help individuals better understand new possibilities and gain greater control by leveraging the attributes of independent work.

Membership in Safety Net Resources is available for a nominal one-time lifetime fee of $24.95. Content is updated frequently, providing continuous, high-impact value for SNR members. Designed for clarity and real-world usefulness, Safety Net Resources offers insights that help independent professionals stay informed, inspired, and better equipped to manage their work lives with confidence.

About Safety Net Resources ( www.safetynetresources.info/holbrook )

Safety Net Resources is created by Ideas & Design Group, LLC (IDG), Irving, Texas, USA. IDG, the architect of the Safety Net Resources digital platform, manages and coordinates all functions integral to the platform's content and services. The core mission is to serve Independent Professionals of all types by providing practical, essential knowledge. IDG is a consortium of highly skilled professionals who collaborate while maintaining a core focus on their individual businesses.

IDG initiated the Ultimate Gig Project in 2020, which led to early research identifying the gig economy as a force redefining work and how we work. This early research and subsequent writing culminated in the publication of the book Ultimate Gig, which was recognized by the American Publishers Association in its first year with a PROSE Award in the Business, Finance and Management category.

John T. Fleming, IDG principal and architect of the Ultimate Gig Project, is also the Principal Architect of the Safety Net Resources digital platform.

Media Contact

Clare Holbrook, Holbrook Creative Services, 1 Phone: 972-655-6721, [email protected], www.safetynetresources.info/holbrook

John T. Fleming Jr, Ideas & Design Group, LLC, 1 8173717594, [email protected], Ideas & Design Group, LLC

SOURCE Safety Net Resources