SafetyChain Leads in Multiple 2023-2024 Quality, Safety, and Production Management Software Reports

Throughout 2023, SafetyChain's Quality Management solution has consistently held a top 10 Leader position on G2 Grid reports, and just recently, was carried over to the G2 Winter 2024 Grid® for Quality Management Systems (QMS) report. In addition, G2 placed SafetyChain as a top 3 solution on their new Enterprise Americas Regional Grid® Report for Quality Management (QMS), highlighting features such as assessments, conformance management, corrective actions, document control, and analytics.

SafetyChain is also has held a 2023 G2 Leader position for both Food Safety Management Software, and Food Traceability Software, and has earned a top 3 spot on G2's Americas Grid® for Supplier Relationship Management (SRM) Software.

According to one customer review from a leading US integrated coffee, tea, and extract service provider, "SafetyChain empowers organizations to take control of their quality management and supplier relationships, enabling them to not only meet compliance requirements but also drive continuous improvement."

In addition to Quality Management, SafetyChain's Audit, and Environmental Health and Safety (EHS) solutions placed on 2023 Capterra Shortlists, Software Advice FrontRunner lists, and as a top 10 GetApp Category Leader. The platform's Production Management solution, which includes Overall Equipment Effectiveness (OEE), also landed a top 3 spot as a GettApp Category Leader in OEE.

Beyond recognition for its digital plant management platform, the quality of SafetyChain's support team was given a 5 star rating across all of the list and report categories mentioned. "SafetyChain's customer support team is some of the best support staff I've ever worked with in my professional career," stated one of the many 5 star reviews. "The implementation process is designed for utmost customer success, and the support team is highly responsive to customer needs and suggestions."

To learn more about how manufacturers use SafetyChain's digital plant management platform to maximize their throughput and yield, ensure quality and compliance, and optimize labor and productivity, visit www.safetychain.com.

SafetyChain is a digital plant management platform for process manufacturers trusted by more than 2,000 facilities to improve plant-wide performance. It unifies production and quality teams with data and insights, tools, and delivers real-time operational visibility and control by eliminating paper and point solutions.

G2 is the world's largest and most trusted software marketplace. More than 60 million people annually—including employees at all of the FORTUNE 500 — use G2 to make smarter software decisions based on authentic peer reviews.

Capterra is the #1 destination for organizations to find the right software and services.

GetApp is the recommendation engine small businesses need to make the right software choice.

Software Advice simplifies software buying. Through 1-on-1 conversation and trusted insights, industry-specific advisors guide buyers to top software options in as little as 15 minutes.

