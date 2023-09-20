SafetyChain Software Announces 2023 Customer Summit, Sponsors, and Keynote

The Leader in Plant Management Software will host its annual Customer Event in San Antonio, October 9 - 11, 2023.

NOVATO, Calif., Sept. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SafetyChain Software, the leading plant management platform, announced the sponsors, agenda, executive round tables, and keynote for its 2023 Customer Summit on October 9-11. The event, held at the Omni Mansion de la Rio in San Antonio, Texas, is an exclusive event for SafetyChain customers and partners.

The theme of the 2023 event is "Understanding the Power of a Unified Production and Quality Team." Over the two days, customers and partners will access training, thought-leadership sessions, and hear customer stories.

"We've expanded the Summit considerably for 2023," said Aaron Bolshaw, Chief Marketing Officer at SafetyChain. "We're providing a more robust agenda packed with customer stories, thought-leadership, and multiple product-focused sessions giving customers the opportunity to learn from peers and connect with the SafetyChain team."

The keynote presentation "The Journey of Digital Transformation and Enablement at White Castle" will be led by David Rife, Chief Manufacturing Officer at White Castle. He will share the organization's approach to an enterprise-wide digital transformation and enablement journey across eight plants.

Tyson Foods, Death Wish Coffee, and Lincoln Premium Poultry will also share unique stories of how QA, QC, and Production Teams use real-time operations and quality data to drive continuous improvement.

Summit Sponsors were also announced. Mode40, an industry-leading technology and innovation service provider, is the Summit's Platinum Sponsor.

"We're excited to support SafetyChain and their customers with this kind of event," said Cameron Bergen, CEO at mode40. "There's real power in attending events like these both as a customer and as a vendor to learn and dialogue about real-life innovation and how we all get better at what we do in producing products."

SafetyChain will also award five companies for outstanding plant management across quality, innovation, culture, and the 2023 Plant Management Champion.

SafetyChain customers can learn more about the summit, including full agenda details and speaker list by visiting www.safetychain.com/summit.

About SafetyChain Software

SafetyChain is a digital plant management platform for process manufacturers currently trusted in more than 2,000 facilities to improve plant performance. It unifies production and quality with plant-wide data, insights, and tools, and delivers real-time operational visibility and control by eliminating paper and point solutions.

