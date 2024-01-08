SafetyChain Software Announces Transition in Leadership: Dean Brown Appointed as CEO

Leading Digital Plant Management platform provider announces Dean Brown as the incoming CEO, with Barry Maxon remaining on the board of directors.

NOVATO, Calif., Jan. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SafetyChain Software, a leading provider of solutions for process manufacturing, announced a significant milestone for its leadership team with the addition of Dean Brown as CEO. Barry Maxon, Co-Founder, will continue to contribute his expertise as a member of the board of directors, playing an ongoing role in the strategic direction of the company.

Dean Brown, a seasoned executive with a background spanning ERP, FinTech, EdTech, and more demonstrates a successful record in product growth, marketing, operations, and leading companies towards sustained growth. In his previous role as CEO of IPRO, he spearheaded global and domestic market and product expansion through both organic and strategic acquisitions, driving a 300% increaseing in company size during his leadership tenurethreefold. His leadership has consistently delivered long-term growth, aligned with customers' success and delivering value to various markets.

Dean Brown shared his excitement about joining SafetyChain, stating, "I am honored to lead SafetyChain Software, building on the excellent growth and customer success the team has created. The company's commitment to its customers, partners, employees and investors is unmatched, as evidenced by its industry leading retention, and I look forward to furthering that success."

Dean Brown's unique background gives him a profound understanding of demands placed on manufacturers to meet operational demands for growth while maintaining maintain both product safety, quality and high-profit margins. His strategic vision aligns with SafetyChain's mission to empower manufacturers with cutting-edge technology that ensures the highest standards of quality, safety, and productivity.

SafetyChain Founder Barry Maxon, "SafetyChain has always been about commitment, innovation, and delivering excellence to our customers. Dean's appointment as CEO is a testament to our dedication to growth and ensuring the success of our partners. I am excited to partner with Dean as he stewards our next phase of growth and to continue contributing to SafetyChain's strategic direction on the board."

About SafetyChain Software:

SafetyChain is the #1 Plant Management Platform that improves yield, maximizes productivity, and ensures compliance for process manufacturers. Trusted by over 2,000 facilities, SafetyChain is the only enterprise solution uniting production, quality, safety, and supplier management.

Media Contact

Aaron Bolshaw, SafetyChain Software, 1 (888) 235-7540, [email protected]

SOURCE SafetyChain Software