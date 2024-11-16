SafetyStratus to Participate in the 11th Asian Conference on Safety and Education in Laboratory (ACSEL 2024)

SafetyStratus is excited to announce its participation in the 11th Asian Conference on Safety and Education in Laboratory (ACSEL 2024), a key event focused on advancing safety protocols and educational strategies in laboratory environments across Asia. The conference will be hosted by the University of Tokyo on November 28-29, 2024, and will bring together experts, educators, researchers, and industry leaders to exchange insights on laboratory safety and best practices in lab-based education.

FUKUOKA, Japan, Nov. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SafetyStratus is excited to announce its participation in the 11th Asian Conference on Safety and Education in Laboratory (ACSEL 2024), a key event focused on advancing safety protocols and educational strategies in laboratory environments across Asia. The conference will be hosted by the University of Tokyo on November 28-29, 2024, and will bring together experts, educators, researchers, and industry leaders to exchange insights on laboratory safety and best practices in lab-based education.

ACSEL 2024 offers a unique platform for attendees to engage in discussions on critical topics, including safety culture in academic and industrial laboratories, emerging risks, and the integration of technology to enhance laboratory safety and compliance. Attendees will gain valuable insights through keynote sessions, panel discussions, and networking opportunities with global experts committed to fostering safer and more productive laboratory environments.

Conference Date: 28-29 November 2024 (Poster session: 21-30 November 2024)

Venue: Venue Centennial Hall, Kyushu University School of Medicine Fukuoka, Japan

Going Virtual: https://www.acsel.esc.u-tokyo.ac.jp/2024/venue.html

For more information about ACSEL 2024, please visit ACSEL 2024 website.

About SafetyStratus

SafetyStratus offers the industry's most comprehensive enterprise EH&S software platform with software, technology, and content to reduce risks and achieve operational excellence. Teams in academia, construction, healthcare, and general industry use the SafetyStratus platform to conduct inspections, perform behavior-based observations, collaborate on JSAs and JHAs, prepare incident reports, track institutional protocols, radioactive isotope inventory, and stay compliant with federal or regional regulations in any part of the world using a desktop or a mobile device in real-time.

