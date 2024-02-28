Safir Shamsi of Rodeo Realty Inc. Achieves Remarkable Success with Historic Miracle Mile Property

Safir Shamsi, renowned real estate agent at Rodeo Realty Inc., achieves unprecedented success with the lease and sale of a historic Miracle Mile property. With over a decade of expertise in luxury residential properties, Safir transforms a neglected gem into a sought-after treasure, captivating discerning tenants with a blend of historic charm and modern amenities. His visionary approach and dedication underscore Rodeo Realty Inc.'s commitment to excellence, setting a new standard in Los Angeles real estate.
LOS ANGELES, Feb. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Safir Shamsi, a distinguished real estate agent at Rodeo Realty Inc., has achieved exceptional success with the lease and sale of a Miracle Mile property. His expertise has led to a seamless transaction and the fulfillment of his clients' dreams.
With over a decade of experience, Safir Shamsi has cultivated a concierge atelier specializing in luxury residential properties. His passion for architecture and design, combined with his multicultural perspective and fluency in several languages, sets him apart in the competitive Los Angeles real estate market. Safir's mission is to provide a full-service experience to his clients, ensuring that every transaction is as smooth as possible while guiding them towards the best investment decisions.
The recently sold property, located in the historic Miracle Mile, presented a unique opportunity for Safir and his clients. Originally built in 1926, the Spanish Villa-inspired duplex features two units, each boasting three bedrooms and two bathrooms. Safir's clients were initially hesitant due to the property's untouched state, lacking modern amenities sought after by today's tenants. However, with Safir's guidance and the assistance of his design firm, Studio ROI, the property was meticulously restored to its original grandeur, complete with new electrical and central AC/Heat systems.
Upon completion of the renovations, Safir strategically listed the lower unit on the market, attracting immediate interest and receiving multiple applications. Remarkably, the upper unit was leased without even being formally listed, underscoring Safir's ability to match properties with discerning tenants seeking unique, historically rich living spaces. The lease of both units broke rental records in the neighborhood, reflecting the growing demand for properties with character and charm, combined with modern amenities.
This success underscores Rodeo Realty Inc.'s commitment to excellence and Safir's ability to deliver exceptional results for his clients.
