Safir Shamsi of Rodeo Realty Inc. Achieves Remarkable Success with Historic Miracle Mile Property

Through meticulous restoration and strategic marketing, we transformed a historic property into a sought-after living space, breaking rental records and fulfilling our clients' dreams. - Safir Shamsi, Rodeo Realty Inc. Post this

The recently sold property, located in the historic Miracle Mile, presented a unique opportunity for Safir and his clients. Originally built in 1926, the Spanish Villa-inspired duplex features two units, each boasting three bedrooms and two bathrooms. Safir's clients were initially hesitant due to the property's untouched state, lacking modern amenities sought after by today's tenants. However, with Safir's guidance and the assistance of his design firm, Studio ROI, the property was meticulously restored to its original grandeur, complete with new electrical and central AC/Heat systems.

Upon completion of the renovations, Safir strategically listed the lower unit on the market, attracting immediate interest and receiving multiple applications. Remarkably, the upper unit was leased without even being formally listed, underscoring Safir's ability to match properties with discerning tenants seeking unique, historically rich living spaces. The lease of both units broke rental records in the neighborhood, reflecting the growing demand for properties with character and charm, combined with modern amenities.

This success underscores Rodeo Realty Inc.'s commitment to excellence and Safir's ability to deliver exceptional results for his clients.

Media Contact

Gianni Cardinale, Rodeo Realty Inc., 3104712600, [email protected], www.rodeore.com

SOURCE Rodeo Realty Inc.