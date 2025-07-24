Saf.money Secures Financing to Expand Bitcoin and Stablecoin Money Movement Platform

"They have a huge opportunity to radically simplify cross border money movement and we're very excited to be supporting them." Dan O'Prey, Founding Partner at 1A1z Post this

saf.money provides a unique whitelabel settlement platform blending digital asset capabilities and traditional banking to power money movement businesses, giving their users increased speed, lower cost, simpler user experience, and more flexibility. This is achieved by using bitcoin and stablecoin rails behind the scenes, while enabling users to receive money as simply as an instant message or email via a WhatsApp bot, using Money Addresses ($[email protected]), and virtual US bank account linked to local bank accounts.

"We are delighted to close our first round of institutional capital," said Mario Aguiluz, co-founder and CEO of saf.money. "We chose these investors because of their deep ability to help us execute our vision of moving money across borders as easily as instant messages."

"Built by a multidisciplinary team of experts in fintech and TradFi, saf.money is disrupting traditional banking models and leveraging Bitcoin and digital asset technologies to make banking accessible to all Latinos. Initial Capital is excited to take part in this next wave of Bitcoin-native finance." Mayra Tama, Partner at Initial Capital.

Dan O'Prey, Founding Partner at 1A1z, commented, "saf.money has a unique approach leveraging bitcoin as rails to connect disparate payment networks. They have a huge opportunity to radically simplify cross border money movement and we're very excited to be supporting them."

