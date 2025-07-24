Saf.money Secures Financing to Expand Bitcoin and Stablecoin Money Movement Platform

Saf.money has successfully closed an oversubscribed Pre-Seed round, backed by Fulgur Ventures, Plan B, Initial Capital, and advised by 1A1z.
NEW YORK and GUATEMALA CITY, July 24, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Saf.money announced today the successful closure of a pre-seed funding round to support the growth of its bitcoin and stablecoin powered cross-border orchestration platform. saf.money was founded by Mario Aguiluz (CEO) and Esteban de la Pena (CSO), both former executives at IBEX, to simplify sending and receiving funds across borders, starting with direct bank to bank transfers from the United States.
The round was oversubscribed with participation from Fulgur Ventures, Plan B, Initial Capital, and 1A1z, who also advised on the transaction. The new funding will enable the expansion of off-ramps in Latin America as well as fund the addition of new stablecoin rails and distribution partnerships in the US.
saf.money provides a unique whitelabel settlement platform blending digital asset capabilities and traditional banking to power money movement businesses, giving their users increased speed, lower cost, simpler user experience, and more flexibility. This is achieved by using bitcoin and stablecoin rails behind the scenes, while enabling users to receive money as simply as an instant message or email via a WhatsApp bot, using Money Addresses ($[email protected]), and virtual US bank account linked to local bank accounts.
"We are delighted to close our first round of institutional capital," said Mario Aguiluz, co-founder and CEO of saf.money. "We chose these investors because of their deep ability to help us execute our vision of moving money across borders as easily as instant messages."
"Built by a multidisciplinary team of experts in fintech and TradFi, saf.money is disrupting traditional banking models and leveraging Bitcoin and digital asset technologies to make banking accessible to all Latinos. Initial Capital is excited to take part in this next wave of Bitcoin-native finance." Mayra Tama, Partner at Initial Capital.
Dan O'Prey, Founding Partner at 1A1z, commented, "saf.money has a unique approach leveraging bitcoin as rails to connect disparate payment networks. They have a huge opportunity to radically simplify cross border money movement and we're very excited to be supporting them."
