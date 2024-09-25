Sagacious IP Makes History Winning All Major International Competitions for Patent Information Searching

Sagacious IP has reached a historic milestone by becoming the first patent searching company in the world whose searchers have won all the major competitions in the realm of patent information searching. We are honored that our searchers have been awarded the prestigious Brian Stockdale Award from PIUG, Susan Helliwell Award from QPIP and a Bronze Medal at the Patent Olympiad 2024.

GURUGRAM, India, Sept. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Sagacious IP, a global leader in intellectual property solutions, proudly announces a historic milestone as the first patent searching company in the world whose searchers have won all major international competitions in the realm of patent information searching. Sagacious IP's searchers have been awarded the prestigious Brian Stockdale Award from PIUG, the Susan Helliwell Award from QPIP, and a Bronze Medal at the Patent Olympiad 2024 in Singapore, competing against participants from 25 nations. This achievement highlights Sagacious IP's unmatched expertise and commitment to excellence in patent searching.

The company continues to shine on various prestigious platforms, with its team members recognized in 2024 and previous years in the IAM Strategy 300 Global Leaders, IAM Patent 1000, and for achieving QPIP certifications.

These achievements reflect Sagacious IP's commitment to excellence in global prior art search services, including patentability, invalidity, freedom-to-operate (FTO), and landscape searches. With a team of over 550 patent professionals and QPIP-certified experts, Sagacious IP is uniquely positioned to handle any volume or complexity of searches, ensuring unparalleled quality and precision.

Tarun Kumar Bansal, President of Sagacious IP, remarked, "We are honored to have an exceptional team that has managed to win all these global prestigious recognitions in the field of patent searching. This not only reflects the caliber of our team in patent searching but also the quality of trainings we have been receiving from some exceptional searchers and trainers from across the globe. As we celebrate these achievements, we're excited to keep improving our services and serving global patent community with quality patent searches."

With these recent honors, Sagacious IP reinforces its position as a leader in the IP industry, continually striving to innovate and push boundaries in the realm of intellectual property management and support.

About Sagacious IP

Sagacious IP is one of the largest IP solutions providers globally, helping organizations monetize, defend, and expand their IP portfolios. Since 2008, Sagacious IP has been assisting participants in the IP ecosystem through innovative solutions and services. We serve more than 6,500 clients from over 100 countries, handling over 70,000 projects in more than 16 languages. Visit www.sagaciousresearch.com for more information.

