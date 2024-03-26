Sagamore Spirit Launches Second Release of Manhattan Finish Rye Whiskey

"The original idea for Manhattan Finish back in 2020 challenged us to fully deconstruct the flavors of a Manhattan to create a full-proof whiskey that leaves you with a parting kiss of the cocktail" Post this

"The original idea for Manhattan Finish back in 2020 challenged us to fully deconstruct the flavors of a Manhattan to create a full-proof whiskey that leaves you with a parting kiss of the cocktail," said Ryan Norwood, VP of Operations at Sagamore Spirit. "Manhattans have become even more popular since then, so we knew it was time to bring back this delicious, limited-edition rye expression."

Manhattan Finish is the newest release in Sagamore Spirit's Reserve Series, which celebrates the legacy of Maryland distilling with an unyielding focus on excellence from start to finish. Like all of its innovations, including the recently released Sagamore Port Finish (originally named "World's Best Rye Whiskey" by the San Francisco World Spirits Competition), this latest release offers a balanced and versatile yet bold and complex flavor.

Sagamore Manhattan Finish Rye Whiskey is now available at an SRP of $79.99 at its Baltimore-based distillery and in select markets nationwide. For more information, visit sagamorespirit.com.

About Sagamore Spirit

Inspired by the legacy of Maryland Rye and whiskey lovers worldwide, Sagamore Spirit is driven to craft the world's best Rye Whiskey while strengthening its collective communities. Its award-winning five-acre waterfront distillery in Baltimore is reclaiming the city's rightful place in America's whiskey history, where storied distillers crafted rye whiskey for decades before the premier distilling region, Kentucky, was founded.

Maryland Rye Whiskey was known to be full-bodied yet notably sweeter and smoother than other regional rye styles, and Sagamore Spirit has picked up the torch. Sagamore Spirit triple distills and blends two different rye mash bills – a high rye and a low rye to craft the brand's modern approach to American Whiskey. Sagamore Spirit prioritizes a grain-to-glass process, utilizing non-GMO grains while connecting with the local farming community to create the greatest rye whiskey imaginable. Its Rye Whiskies have earned more than 200 awards internationally, including "World's Best Rye Whiskey" in 2019 at the San Francisco World Spirits Competition. To learn more about Sagamore Spirit's core expressions, including its Sagamore Rye Whiskey, Cask Strength Rye Whiskey, and Double Oak Rye Whiskey, as well as limited-time Reserve Series releases, visit http://www.SagamoreSpirit.com.

