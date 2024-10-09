Sagamore Spirit Releases Their Oldest Age Statement Whiskies to Date with a New Sagamore 9-Year-Old Rye Whiskey and a 7-Year-Old Bottled in Bond Straight Rye Whiskey

"With these two releases, we continue to push the boundaries of Maryland-style rye whiskey while staying true to our roots" Post this

In November, Sagamore Spirit will unveil its Sagamore Bottled in Bond Straight Rye Whiskey, a 7-year-old rye and the brand's oldest Bottled in Bond release to date. This 100-proof whiskey, distilled, aged, and bottled in Maryland, embodies the high standards of the Bottled in Bond designation. Crafted in the fall of 2017 from a blend of high rye and low rye mash bills, it delivers Sagamore's signature Maryland-style flavor. Triple distilled and non-chill filtered, this small-batch release reveals a symphony of flavors—rye spice, brûléed sugar, vanilla marshmallows, and toasty caramel—balanced by bright notes of orange zest, grilled apricots, and red berries. Additional layers of ginger spice cake, cacao, aromatic walnuts, and worn leather enhance the richness, while rye spices leave a warm, lingering finish.

The Bottled in Bond designation, established in 1897, guarantees the whiskey meets strict criteria, including being the product of a single distillation season, aged for at least four years in a federally bonded warehouse, and bottled at exactly 100-proof. Sagamore Spirit's Bottled in Bond Rye Whiskey honors this tradition while offering whiskey enthusiasts a bold and nuanced profile.

"With these two releases, we continue to push the boundaries of Maryland-style rye whiskey while staying true to our roots," says Ryan Norwood, VP of Operations. "The 9-Year-Old Straight Rye celebrates the careful aging and blending process, while Bottled in Bond exemplifies our dedication to transparency and quality. We're excited to share these distinctive whiskies with our fans."

The Sagamore 9-Year-Old Straight Rye Whiskey is already available at $79.99, with the Bottled in Bond Straight Rye Whiskey hitting shelves in November at $59.99. Both expressions can be found at Sagamore Spirit's distillery in Baltimore and select retailers. For more information, visit SagamoreSpirit.com.

Sagamore Spirit will commemorate its impressive growth and key milestones with a special Maryland-made Release Party at the distillery on Saturday, November 9th. This celebration marks the journey of Sagamore creating two Maryland-distilled expressions, including the latest 7-year-old Bottled in Bond release and Sagamore Small Batch, available globally since May. The event will honor the brand's commitment to quality and its mission to revive Maryland rye, once a cornerstone of American whiskey. By restoring its historical legacy, Sagamore Spirit is putting Maryland rye back on the map, re-establishing its place in the whiskey world.

Inspired by Maryland's rye heritage and whiskey enthusiasts worldwide, Sagamore Spirit strives to create the finest Rye Whiskey imaginable. Maryland Rye Whiskey, known for its full-bodied, sweeter, and smoother profile, is exemplified by Sagamore Spirit's triple distilled, two-mash-bill approach. Sagamore Spirit is committed to sourcing high-quality grains through its grain-to-glass process while utilizing top-quality non-GMO grains and supporting the local farming community. Through this program, Sagamore Spirit has engaged with local farmers to purchase seeds upfront with a pledge to buy the harvest and worked with the University of Maryland Agricultural Extension to expand Rye cultivation in Maryland. Located in the Baltimore Peninsula, the award-winning waterfront distillery in Baltimore welcomes approximately 40,000 visitors annually. Sagamore Spirit is reasserting the city's historic role in American whiskey, where distillers crafted rye whiskey for decades before Kentucky's rise. Sagamore Spirit's rye whiskeys have earned over 200 international awards, including "Best Rye Whiskey" in 2023 at the John Barleycorn Awards. Learn more about Sagamore Spirit's expressions, including Sagamore Small Batch Rye Whiskey, Sagamore Cask Strength Rye Whiskey, Sagamore Double Oak Rye Whiskey, and limited-time Reserve Series releases at http://www.SagamoreSpirit.com.

