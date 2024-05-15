Sagamore Spirit Unveils Its First 100% Maryland Distilled Rye Whiskey Available Worldwide, Marking a Milestone for the Baltimore-based Brand

Sagamore Small Batch Rye Whiskey is our first 100% Maryland-made whiskey that is available worldwide, and we couldn't be more thrilled to share it with whiskey lovers across the globe. We are proud to unveil the first expression of many made entirely at our distillery. Post this

Sagamore meticulously blends two straight whiskeys for complexity, while the triple distillation process enhances its smoothness. The palate brings traditional baking spices that intertwine with the sweetness of golden apples, and layers of caramel, honey, and brown sugar through a mild oak and balanced fruit finish. The rich blend leaves a warm spice and vanilla combination on the nose.

"Sagamore Small Batch Rye Whiskey is our first 100% Maryland-made whiskey that is available worldwide, and we couldn't be more thrilled to share it with whiskey lovers across the globe," says Ryan Norwood, VP of Operations at Sagamore Spirit. "We are proud to unveil the first expression of many made entirely at our distillery while honoring Maryland's rich whiskey heritage."

Crafted solely from 100% Maryland-distilled whiskey, Sagamore Small Batch reflects the state's long-standing tradition of local craftsmanship and excellence. Sagamore Spirit is dedicated to connecting with the local farming community, and sourcing high-quality grains. The whiskey blend used to make Sagamore Small Batch is made with 100% non-GMO grains. The latest launch epitomizes Sagamore's commitment to its Farm-to-Table process.

Sagamore Small Batch Rye Whiskey is now available at select retailers for $39.99. For more information about Sagamore Spirit and its exceptional range of rye whiskeys, including the latest release, visit http://www.SagamoreSpirit.com or on Instagram (@sagamorespirit). Savor our spirit responsibly.

About Sagamore Spirit

Inspired by Maryland's rye heritage and whiskey enthusiasts worldwide, Sagamore Spirit strives to create the finest Rye Whiskey imaginable. Maryland Rye Whiskey, known for its full-bodied, sweeter, and smoother profile, is exemplified by Sagamore Spirit's triple distilled, two-mash-bill approach.

Sagamore Spirit is committed to sourcing high-quality grains through its grain-to-glass process while utilizing top quality non-GMO grains and supporting the local farming community. Through this program, Sagamore Spirit has engaged with local farmers to purchase seeds upfront with a pledge to buy the harvest and worked with the University of Maryland Agricultural Extension to expand Rye cultivation in Maryland. Located in the Baltimore Peninsula, the award-winning waterfront distillery in Baltimore welcomes approximately 40,000 visitors annually. Sagamore Spirit is reasserting the city's historic role in American whiskey, where distillers crafted rye whiskey for decades before Kentucky's rise. Sagamore Spirit's rye whiskeys have earned over 200 international awards, including "Best Rye Whiskey" in 2023 at the John Barleycorn Awards. Learn more about Sagamore Spirit's expressions, including Sagamore Rye Whiskey, Cask Strength Rye Whiskey, Double Oak Rye Whiskey, and limited-time Reserve Series releases at http://www.SagamoreSpirit.com.

