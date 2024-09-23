Sage Software Welcomes Gotomyerp, A New Authorized Sage 100, 300 and Intacct Partner in the U.S. and Canada

"By integrating Sage's powerful cloud accounting and ERP software into our secure cloud infrastructure, we're ensuring that our customers have access to the very best tools for growth, efficiency, and financial clarity." Post this

As an authorized Sage Business Reseller and Partner, gotomyerp now has access to a comprehensive range of Sage products, allowing the company to deliver tailored ERP solutions for businesses of all sizes. Sage's world-renowned software offerings, such as Sage 50, Sage 100, Sage 300, and Sage Intacct, are designed to help businesses manage their accounting, financials, and operations with greater efficiency, flexibility, and security.

Expanding Our Offerings with Sage Cloud Solutions

This partnership enhances gotomyerp's ability to provide businesses with flexible, secure, and scalable cloud-hosted solutions. Sage's industry-leading products integrate seamlessly into the gotomyerp platform, allowing customers to experience the benefits of modern cloud accounting and ERP systems backed by gotomyerp's high-performance infrastructure.

Sage 50: An advanced accounting solution designed for small and growing businesses. It combines the power of desktop software with the flexibility of cloud capabilities, enabling remote access and seamless integration with Microsoft 365.

Sage 100: Tailored for small and mid-sized businesses, Sage 100 delivers robust ERP capabilities, including financial management, manufacturing, distribution, and project accounting, all within a cloud environment.

Sage 300: Designed for regional and global, mid-sized, and larger businesses, Sage 300 offers advanced financial and operational management tools, including multi-company support and multi-currency accounting, making it ideal for businesses with global reach.

Sage Intacct: A powerful, pure SAAS Cloud ERP solution, architected over Salesforce code, designed to help medium and large enterprises manage complex financial processes. Sage Intacct is known for its best-in-class financial management features, including multi-entity consolidations, real-time financial visibility, and comprehensive reporting capabilities.

Key Benefits of gotomyerp's Sage Partnership:

Expert Consulting & Implementation: As an authorized reseller, gotomyerp provides personalized consulting services, ensuring that businesses choose the right Sage products for their unique needs. From initial implementation to ongoing support, gotomyerp will guide customers through the entire process, ensuring a smooth transition to cloud-hosted Sage solutions.

Full-Service Cloud Hosting: With the integration of Sage products into gotomyerp's high-performance cloud infrastructure, customers will benefit from the flexibility and scalability of cloud computing while maintaining the security, compliance, and performance that Sage's ERP products are known for.

Business Process Automation with Zaptvia Automate: Transformation as a Service enhances business process automation by integrating and transforming customer's unique applications or datasets with their Sage ERP, providing seamless data flow beyond simple import and export, without replacing legacy or expensively built solutions but augmenting them for greater efficiency and integrating those results into Sage for financial reporting or operational purposes.

Seamless Integration and Support: With gotomyerp's commitment to customer success, clients will receive hands-on support for Sage software, including ongoing updates, automatic backups, and disaster recovery solutions to ensure that operations run smoothly.

"We are thrilled to partner with Sage as an authorized business reseller and expand our product offerings for businesses looking to scale their operations in the cloud," said Robert Eppele, CEO of gotomyerp. "This partnership allows us to offer a wider range of ERP solutions to our customers, tailored to their unique needs. By integrating Sage's powerful cloud accounting and ERP software into our secure cloud infrastructure, we're ensuring that our customers have access to the very best tools for growth, efficiency, and financial clarity."

Who Can Benefit from Sage Cloud Solutions?

Businesses across all industries can benefit from Sage cloud-hosted solutions. Whether you're a small business looking for a cost-effective accounting system or a large enterprise in need of a comprehensive ERP platform, Sage's solutions provide the flexibility and scalability to meet your needs. Key industries that can benefit include:

Distribution and eCommerce: Advanced operations, warehouse management, multi-channel, shopping cart connections and AP/PO workflow automations.

Construction & Real Estate: Manage projects, track expenses, and maintain up-to-date financial records with Sage cloud accounting.

Healthcare: Streamline billing, financial management, and patient information tracking with secure cloud-hosted ERP solutions.

Manufacturing: Optimize production, inventory management, and distribution with real-time data and comprehensive ERP capabilities.

Financial Services: Handle payroll, invoicing, and client management with integrated cloud-based solutions tailored for service providers.

About gotomyerp

Gotomyerp is a trusted provider of fully managed cloud hosting solutions for QuickBooks, Sage, and other ERP platforms. Specializing in cloud hosting for a wide variety of industries, gotomyerp delivers secure, reliable, and scalable solutions that allow businesses to streamline their financial operations and improve overall performance. By becoming an authorized Sage Business Reseller and Partner, gotomyerp continues its commitment to offering the best cloud ERP solutions available today.

For more information about Sage cloud hosting solutions or to take advantage of gotomyerp's $4,000 free consulting offer, visit www.gotomyerp.com or contact 877-888-5525.

Media Contact

Robert Eppele, gotomyerp, 1 (877) 888-5525, [email protected], https://www.gotomyerp.com/

