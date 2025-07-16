Sagility Achieves HITRUST i1 Certification to Manage Data Protection and Mitigate Cybersecurity Threats

Sagility's HITRUST i1 Certification is the evidence that they are at the forefront of industry best practices for information risk management and cybersecurity. Post this

"HITRUST is continually innovating to find new and creative approaches to address information security challenges," said Jeremy Huval, Chief Innovation Officer at HITRUST. "Sagility's HITRUST i1 Certification is the evidence that they are at the forefront of industry best practices for information risk management and cybersecurity."

With this certification, Sagility continues to lead the way in secure, technology-enabled healthcare operations, delivering peace of mind to clients and protecting what matters most: trust among payers, providers, members and patients.

"Achieving the HITRUST i1 Certification across multiple Sagility platforms underscores our unwavering commitment to safeguarding the sensitive health data entrusted to us," said Ramesh Gopalan, Managing Director and Group Chief Executive Officer of Sagility. "This certification reflects our ongoing investment in industry-leading standards and reinforces the trust our clients, partners and stakeholders place in us every day. It also demonstrates the use of consistent security, compliance and risk management practices across our technology organization."

About Sagility

Sagility is a tech-enabled, U.S. healthcare-focused business operations solutions and services company that supports payers, providers, and their partners in delivering best-in-class operations, enhancing member and provider experiences, and improving the quality of care, all while ensuring cost-effective financial and clinical outcomes. With over two decades of experience, Sagility's dedicated experts address complex healthcare challenges through deep domain expertise and technology innovations. The company serves five of the top ten payers in the U.S., utilizing its advanced technology, processes, and solutions to ensure efficient operations and minimize additional administrative costs. The company delivers these services through its skilled talent pool of over 38,000 professionals across five global service delivery centres located in the U.S., India, the Philippines, Jamaica, and Colombia.

