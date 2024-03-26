Sagility Acquires BirchAI, a GenAI Company in the Healthcare Space

We're thrilled to announce this acquisition of BirchAI, which enables Sagility to build on our healthcare domain expertise and demonstrates our commitment to technology enabled transformation of the healthcare value chain. Post this

With this acquisition, Sagility broadens its analytics and automation backed healthcare engagement services that it provides to large national payers, Blues plans, regional payers, health systems, medical devices and other healthcare providers.

BirchAI will further propel Sagility's delivery of healthcare operations, enhance the member and provider experience, and improve quality of care. "Sagility brings strong domain expertise and a renowned healthcare presence to complement our generative AI solutions," noted Kevin Terrell, Cofounder and CEO, BirchAI.

Sherman & Company served as BirchAI's financial advisor on the transaction.

About Sagility

Sagility combines technology and transformation-driven healthcare services with decades of healthcare domain expertise to help clients draw closer to their customers. The company optimizes the entire member/patient experience through service offerings for clinical operations, member engagement, provider solutions, payment integrity, claims cost containment, and analytics. Sagility has more than 34,000 employees across 5 countries.

Visit www.Sagilityhealth.com to learn more.

About BirchAI

BirchAI is a GenAI company founded in 2020 by Kevin Terrell, Sumant Kawale and Yinhan Liu. The concept was developed through Seattle's AI2 Incubator, one of the world's leading supporters of AI-first startups.

BirchAI helps their clients reduce average handle time by up to 35% by automating complex healthcare interactions using proprietary speech-to-text and Large Language Models that efficiently integrate with most commonly used CCaaS and CRM solutions.

Visit https://birch.ai to learn more.

