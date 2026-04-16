Sagility Announces Strategic Alliance with Convey Health Solutions and Simplify Healthcare® to Launch Sagility Synchrony

By unifying the strengths of Convey and Simplify Healthcare through Sagility Synchrony, we are pioneering a new industry standard for unification. Post this

Launching at a critical time for health plans, Sagility Synchrony addresses the inherent complexities of the MA lifecycle during a period of increased regulatory scrutiny and compressed operational windows. The solution streamlines the process from plan design, Center for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) filing and building member materials to enrollment and billing by integrating Simplify Healthcare's Benefit1™ platform for automated benefits plan design and document management with Convey's Miramar platform for enrollment and premium billing. With these tools together, Sagility provides a seamless end-to-end solution that ensure plans remain compliant while meeting rigorous federal deadlines.

"Health plans have historically managed the journey from plan filing to member enrollment through disconnected systems, creating breakdowns in coordination and increased compliance risks," said Ramesh Gopalan, Group CEO and Managing Director of Sagility. "By unifying the strengths of Convey and Simplify Healthcare through Sagility Synchrony, we are pioneering a new industry standard for unification. We're moving beyond point solutions to deliver integrated business outcomes, ensuring our clients are ready for the Annual Enrollment Period with lower risk and higher member satisfaction."

"The expansion of the Miramar platform through Sagility Synchrony represents an important step forward in helping Medicare plans operate with greater precision and consistency," said Michael DiSimone, CEO of Convey Health Solutions. "We're excited to see our technology play a foundational role in a solution that brings further clarity to complex processes and helps plans deliver a more accurate and compliant member experience."

"Benefits1™ already underpins over 30% of Medicare Advantage PBP submissions to CMS nationally. Through Sagility Synchrony, that proven capability now powers a fully connected MA lifecycle, giving health plans the integrated foundation they need to launch faster, stay compliant, and deliver a seamless experience to every member." said Ruchir Ranjan, Chief Executive Officer, Simplify Healthcare.

Core pillars of Sagility Synchrony

The strategic alliance focuses on three primary pillars of the Medicare Advantage lifecycle:

Plan design automation and member communication: Utilizing a centralized product database to deliver automated CMS PBP and document filings (ANOC, EOC, SB), 508-compliant member communications, and real-time AEP readiness monitoring — ensuring health plans launch on time with zero compliance surprises.

Integrated enrollment: Unifying enrollment applications and CMS data exchanges to drive speed and accuracy.

Financial integrity: Automating premium billing and reconciliation to reduce revenue loss and decrease operational costs by 25% to 40%.

Improving the member experience

For members, the precision of Sagility Synchrony translates to a first-time right experience, including faster access to accurate benefit information, 98% on-time ID card fulfillment, and a significant reduction in billing-related grievances.

While Convey and Simplify Healthcare continue to offer their specialized platforms independently, the unified managed services model provided through Sagility Synchrony is unique to this alliance, helping health plans protect their Star Ratings and maintain profitability in a high-pressure regulatory environment.

To learn more about how Sagility Synchrony can help transform operations and minimize friction in the member experience, visit https://sagility.com/services/sagility-synchrony-a-medicare-advantage-lifecycle-solution/.

About Sagility

Sagility is a technology-led, U.S. healthcare-focused business operations solutions and services company that supports payers, providers, and their partners in delivering best-in-class operations, enhancing member and provider experiences, and improving the quality of care, all while ensuring cost-effective financial and clinical outcomes. With over two decades of experience, Sagility's dedicated experts address complex healthcare challenges through deep domain expertise and technology innovations. The company serves six of the top ten payers in the U.S., utilizing its advanced technology, processes, and solutions to ensure efficient operations and minimize additional administrative costs. The company delivers these services through its skilled talent pool of nearly 50,000 professionals across five global service delivery centers located in the U.S., India, the Philippines, Jamaica, and Colombia.

About Convey Health Solutions

Convey Health Solutions is a specialized healthcare technology and services company that is committed to providing clients with healthcare-specific, compliant member support solutions utilizing technology, engagement, and analytics. The company's administrative solutions for government-sponsored health plans help to optimize member interactions, ensure compliance, and support end-to-end Medicare processes. By combining its best-in-class, built-for-purpose technology platforms with dedicated and flexible business process solutions, Convey Health Solutions creates better business results and better healthcare consumer experiences on behalf of business customers and partners. The company's clients include some of the nation's leading health insurance plans and pharmacy benefit management firms. Their healthcare-focused teams help several million Americans each year to navigate the complex Medicare Advantage and Part D landscape. To learn more please visit www.ConveyHealthSolutions.com.

About Simplify Healthcare

Simplify Healthcare, a Simplify Group company, is a leading healthcare technology company providing cloud-based AI-powered SaaS solutions for health insurance payers. Simplify Healthcare serves 70+ payers across Medicare Advantage, Medicaid, ACA, and Commercial markets with an integrated platform that streamlines operations, improves cost takeout and member experience, and drives better health outcomes. Simplify Healthcare is committed to transforming healthcare delivery through innovative technology solutions. For more information, please visit simplifyhealthcare.com. Follow us on LinkedIn, YouTube, X, and Instagram.

Media Contact

Addie Reed, Sagility, 1 312-766-5515, [email protected], www.sagility.com

SOURCE Sagility