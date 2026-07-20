Sagility Honored as Bronze Stevie® Award Winner in 2026 Stevie Awards for Great Employers

We are proud to honor the organizations that are setting the standard as employers of the year, along with the HR professionals, teams, and workplace leaders whose efforts make these achievements possible. Post this

Recognizing Workplace Excellence and Human-Centered AI Innovation

More than 1,000 nominations from organizations of all sizes in 38 nations were submitted this year for consideration in a wide range of HR-related categories, including Achievement in Workplace Safety & Compliance, Employer of the Year, Chief Human Resources Officer of the Year, Human Resources Team of the Year, Employee Relations Solution Provider of the Year, among others. Sagility was nominated and honored in the specialized healthcare employer category for its balanced approach to integrating artificial intelligence while expanding its professional workforce talent base.

To support this balance, Sagility pairs its specialized workforce with a comprehensive technology stack that embeds advanced automation, cloud engineering, and machine learning into the care continuum. By combining these automated administrative tools with real-time conversational analytics and proprietary platforms, Sagility converts unstructured healthcare data into streamlined operational workflows. This clinical and operational infrastructure optimizes process efficiency while actively expanding frontline team support and creating new upskilling opportunities for employees.

Commitment to Professional Development and Care Delivery

"This recognition from the Stevie Awards for Great Employers validates Sagility's core belief that true transformation in healthcare requires an intentional balance of technology and human empathy," said Tina Vas, Chief Human Resources Officer at Sagility. "As Sagility continues to scale operations and adopt generative AI workflows, the primary goal remains to empower our workforce. By removing repetitive administrative burdens, operational specialists and clinical professionals can focus on complex, high-value decision-making that ultimately improves care experiences for payers, providers, and members."

More than 160 professionals worldwide participated in the judging process to select this year's honorees. Winners in the Employer of the Year categories were determined by a unique blending of the ratings of the professional judges and more than 178,000 public votes.

"We congratulate all of the winners in the 11th edition of the Stevie Awards for Great Employers," said Stevie Awards President Maggie Miller. "We are proud to honor the organizations that are setting the standard as employers of the year, along with the HR professionals, teams, and workplace leaders whose efforts make these achievements possible. We look forward to celebrating their success on October 28."

Winners will be honored at a red carpet awards ceremony at the Pullman Paris Montparnasse in Paris, France, where they will be celebrated alongside winners of the 2026 Stevie® Awards for Technology Excellence, The International Business Awards®, and the German Stevie® Awards.

Details about the Stevie Awards for Great Employers and the list of 2026 Stevie winners are available at https://HR.StevieAwards.com.

About Sagility

Sagility is a leading healthcare operations partner that helps payers, providers, and pharmacy benefit managers reduce cost, improve quality, and enhance member and provider experiences. With more than 25 years of exclusive focus in healthcare, Sagility combines deep domain expertise with technology-led transformation — embedding analytics, automation, and AI directly into operations while ensuring compliance with complex regulatory and clinical requirements. Serving over 80 healthcare clients, including 7 of the top 10 U.S. health plans, Sagility delivers end-to-end operational transformation at scale through a model built on accountability, transparency, and measurable outcomes. To learn more, visit: www.sagility.com

About the Stevie Awards

The Stevie® Awards, widely recognized as the world's premier business awards, are nicknamed the Stevies, derived from the Greek word stephanos, meaning "crowned." The Stevie Awards are conferred through nine programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Technology Excellence, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service.

The Stevie Awards receive more than 12,000 nominations each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com.

Media Contact

Dillon Csanda, Sagility, 1 8152769630, [email protected], https://sagility.com/

SOURCE Sagility