Sagility Named a Leader in Avasant's Clinical and Care Management Business Process Transformation 2026 RadarView™

Sagility differentiates itself through its delegated clinical and care management capabilities, technology-led operating model, and scalable global delivery network. Post this

Advancing healthcare operations through technology

The report highlights several of Sagility's core strengths across clinical and care management capabilities, emphasizing its AI- and GenAI-enabled utilization management and care management operations. Avasant recognized Sagility's suite of proprietary platforms, including SmarTec Nurse Assist, SmarTec Appeals Assist, Smart Step™, and CoreIQ, which streamline complex clinical workflows.

Sagility's delegated clinical operations are supported by specialized nurse- and physician-led workflows. The company continues to invest heavily in agentic AI, workflow orchestration, analytics, and compliance readiness to support healthcare payers and providers. This tech-enabled delivery model drives measurable results, including up to a 45% gain in clinical productivity and a 38% reduction in operating costs for healthcare clients.

"Healthcare enterprises are increasingly embedding generative and agentic AI into clinical workflows to automate documentation, streamline prior authorization, improve care gap identification, and enable proactive, risk-stratified interventions that enhance outcomes while optimizing operational efficiency," said Aditya Jain, Associate Director at Avasant. "Sagility differentiates itself through its delegated clinical and care management capabilities, technology-led operating model, and scalable global delivery network. The company has demonstrated strong operational impact through AI-powered medical record summarization, automated intake and validation workflows, predictive analytics-driven care interventions, and workflow orchestration supported by human-in-the-loop clinical oversight."

Driving innovation and clinical productivity

Avasant also recognized Sagility's recent innovation efforts aimed at enhancing clinical productivity and reducing administrative costs, including the following key areas:

Medical record summarization and clinical documentation support.

Automated intake triage and exception handling through agentic AI.

Predictive analytics and longitudinal care management programs.

These services are delivered through Sagility's dedicated talent pool of 3,500 clinical practice professionals and supported by over 200 operational bots across global service delivery centers located in the U.S., India, the Philippines, Jamaica, and Colombia. Over the past few years, Sagility has expanded its clinical depth and AI capabilities through strategic acquisitions, including Devlin Consulting, BirchAI, and BroadPath.

"Being positioned as a Leader for the second consecutive year validates our ongoing focus on healthcare operational excellence," said Ramesh Gopalan, Group CEO and Managing Director of Sagility. "Avasant's new framework emphasizes both clinical practice depth and technology-driven future-proofing. By pairing Sagility's clinical experts with robust automation and agentic AI, we continue to deliver measurable cost efficiency and better care outcomes for our payer and provider clients."

Avasant's RadarView assessments evaluate leading providers using a rigorous methodology based on provider briefings, public disclosures, client validation, and ongoing market interactions. Providers are assessed across key dimensions including practice maturity, partner ecosystem, and investments and innovation, and those delivering the most market value over the previous 12 months are recognized.

For more details on Sagility's recognition in Avasant's Clinical and Care Management Business Process Transformation 2026 RadarView™ assessment, visit: https://sagility.com/press-releases/sagility-named-a-leader-in-avasants-clinical-and-care-management-business-process-transformation-2026-radarview/

About Sagility

Sagility is a leading healthcare operations partner that helps payers, providers, and pharmacy benefit managers reduce cost, improve quality, and enhance member and provider experiences. With more than 25 years of exclusive focus in healthcare, Sagility combines deep domain expertise with technology-led transformation — embedding analytics, automation, and AI directly into operations while ensuring compliance with complex regulatory and clinical requirements. Serving over 80 healthcare clients, including 7 of the top 10 U.S. health plans, Sagility delivers end-to-end operational transformation at scale through a model built on accountability, transparency, and measurable outcomes. To learn more, visit: www.sagility.com

About Avasant

Avasant is a leading management consulting firm that provides digital transformation, sourcing advisory, and governance services to global enterprises. With a focus on innovation and excellence, Avasant helps organizations navigate complex business challenges and achieve sustainable growth.

Media Contact

Dillon Csanda, Sagility, 1 8152769630, [email protected], https://sagility.com/

SOURCE Sagility