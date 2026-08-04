Sagility Named a Leader in Avasant's Healthcare Payer Business Process Transformation 2026 RadarView™

On the strength of these scaled capabilities and deep expertise in Medicare Advantage, Sagility has been recognized as a Leader in the Healthcare Payer Business Process Transformation 2026 RadarView. Post this

The report cites Sagility's top-tier rating in practice maturity, underpinned by extensive process coverage across claims management, member and provider engagement, care management, and payment integrity.

Driving operational maturity across the payer value chain

The RadarView report recognizes Sagility for delivering measurable operational outcomes for health plans navigating rising administrative costs and regulatory mandates. It supports more than 70 active client groups, including six of the top 10 US health plans, serving over 234 million members through a multi-shore network of 20 deliver centers.

"Healthcare payers face persistent pressure from rising medical costs, tightening Medicare Advantage margins, and expanding regulatory obligations across interoperability, prior authorization, and payment integrity. In response, health plans are investing in agentic AI, workflow orchestration, and BPaaS operating models to modernize operations and strengthen compliance," said Ashutosh Darmal, Principal Analyst at Avasant. "Sagility supports payers through an agentic AI-led model that re-orchestrates core administrative and clinical workflows. On the strength of these scaled capabilities and deep expertise in Medicare Advantage, Sagility has been recognized as a Leader in the Healthcare Payer Business Process Transformation 2026 RadarView."

Technology integration and strategic footprint expansion

Avasant highlighted Sagility's continuous investment in proprietary technology platforms designed specifically for healthcare administrative and clinical operations. Key platforms noted in the assessment include:

Sagility Synchrony: Unifies and streamlines operational workflows for Medicare Advantage plans.

Provider Forward™: Centralizes and automates provider data management, credentialing, and directory maintenance.

SmarTec Appeals Assist: Automates the intake, classification, and routing of grievances and appeals to lower turnaround times.

The evaluation also emphasized Sagility's strategic acquisition of BroadPath, which significantly expanded its US onshore delivery presence. The acquisition added over 30 regional and mid-market health plan client groups, broadening Sagility's reach across government-sponsored and commercial lines of business while adding capabilities in member acquisition and work-from-home delivery orchestration.

"Being named a Leader in Avasant's Healthcare Payer Business Process Transformation RadarView reflects our team's sustained focus on operational quality and practical technology integration," said Ramesh Gopalan, Group CEO and Managing Director of Sagility. "Healthcare payers require partners who understand the complex balance between strict compliance, clinical accuracy, and administrative cost reduction. By pairing our clinical talent with purpose-built automation, we help health plans streamline workflows, improve accuracy, and maintain strong member and provider relationships."

Avasant's RadarView assessments evaluate service providers through a rigorous process involving provider briefings, public disclosures, client validations, and market feedback. The evaluation measures total value delivered over the preceding 12 months, focusing on practice maturity, domain/partner ecosystem, and investments and innovation.

For more details on Sagility's recognition in Avasant's Healthcare Payer Business Process Transformation 2026 RadarView™ assessment, visit: https://avasant.com/report/healthcare-payer-business-process-transformation-2026-radarview/

About Sagility

Sagility is a leading healthcare operations partner that helps payers, providers, and pharmacy benefit managers reduce cost, improve quality, and enhance member and provider experiences. With more than 25 years of exclusive focus in healthcare, Sagility combines deep domain expertise with technology-led transformation — embedding analytics, automation, and AI directly into operations while ensuring compliance with complex regulatory and clinical requirements. Serving over 80 healthcare clients, including 7 of the top 10 U.S. health plans, Sagility delivers end-to-end operational transformation at scale through a model built on accountability, transparency, and measurable outcomes. To learn more, visit: www.sagility.com

About Avasant

Avasant is a leading management consulting firm that provides digital and IT transformation, sourcing advisory, global strategy, and governance services to enterprises worldwide. Avasant delivers high-value engagements through industry-focused innovation and flexible client-based solutions. Its seasoned professionals have an average of 20 years of industry-honed expertise, having conducted more than 1,000 engagements in over 40 countries. With a focus on innovation and excellence, Avasant helps organizations navigate complex business challenges and achieve sustainable growth.

Media Contact

Dillon Csanda, Sagility, 1 8152769630, [email protected], https://sagility.com/

SOURCE Sagility