Sagility Named a Leader in NelsonHall's Healthcare Payer Agility & Innovation 2026 NEAT Evaluation

Sagility was identified as a Leader in the Healthcare Payer NEAT (Quality, Risk & Performance Management market segment) based on its regulatory and analytics-driven approach to helping payers improve their operations across STARs, HEDIS, and risk adjustment programs. Post this

"Earning a Leader position in NelsonHall's evaluation reinforces our dedication to drive smarter, more connected healthcare through technology-led operations," said Anand Biradar, Global Head of Enterprise Transformation at Sagility. "As healthcare payers face growing complexity and rising expectations, we're combining our deep industry expertise with interoperable, AI-driven frameworks that move the industry toward more agile, outcome-linked innovations while ensuring the highest standards of clinical accuracy and regulatory compliance."

NelsonHall analysts highlighted several core strengths that contributed to Sagility's ranking:

Business-Process-as-a-Service (BPaaS) framework: Offering flexible, scalable solutions across claims, provider, and member services that improve clinical and financial outcomes.

AI and automation innovation: Embedding automation and agentic AI into intake, compliance, and service workflows, moving beyond traditional staff-based models toward intelligent, rules-driven ecosystems.

Strategic growth and global reach: Leveraging a strong U.S. and LATAM base for nearshore responsiveness and APAC for scale, while significantly expanding its mid-market presence through the strategic acquisition of BroadPath Healthcare Solutions.

Quality, risk, and performance capability: Utilizing AI and NLP to extract diagnoses for improved risk scores and investing in compliance dashboards and AI-driven pattern detection to support real-time audits and regulatory tracking.

Bilal Chaudhry, Principal Insurance & Healthcare Analyst, NelsonHall, said "Sagility was identified as a Leader in the Healthcare Payer NEAT (Quality, Risk & Performance Management market segment) based on its regulatory and analytics-driven approach to helping payers improve their operations across STARs, HEDIS, and risk adjustment programs. Sagility was also recognized for its investments in AI-enabled pattern detection to support real-time audit, and regulatory tracking across CMS, NCQA and state level mandates, helping health plans link performance metrics directly to members' health outcomes."

Sagility offers end-to-end services to support private and public sector healthcare payers, including:

Claims management and administration

Member services and engagement

Provider management/administration and network management

Quality, risk, and performance management

Platform‑enabled operations and integrations support

These capabilities are delivered through Sagility's domain rich technology platforms that transform the healthcare process experience and improve efficiency.

For more details on Sagility's recognition in NelsonHall's 2026 NEAT evaluation for Healthcare Payer Agility & Innovation, read the full report on the Sagility website.

About Sagility

Sagility is a tech-led, U.S. healthcare-focused business operations solutions and services company that supports payers, providers, and their partners in delivering best-in-class operations, enhancing member and provider experiences, and improving the quality of care, all while ensuring cost-effective financial and clinical outcomes. With over two decades of experience, Sagility's dedicated experts address complex healthcare challenges through deep domain expertise and technology innovations. The company serves six of the top ten payers in the U.S., utilizing its advanced technology, processes, and solutions to ensure efficient operations and minimize additional administrative costs. The company delivers these services through its skilled talent pool of nearly 50,000 professionals across five global service delivery centers located in the US, India, the Philippines, Jamaica, and Colombia.

About NelsonHall

NelsonHall is the leading global analyst firm dedicated to helping organizations understand the 'art of the possible' in digital operations transformation. With analysts in N. America, Europe and Asia Pacific, NelsonHall provides buy-side organizations with detailed, critical information on markets and vendors (including NEAT assessments) that helps them make fast and highly informed sourcing decisions quickly and effectively. For vendors, NelsonHall provides deep knowledge of market dynamics and user requirements to help them hone their go-to-market strategies. NelsonHall conducts rigorous, primary research and is widely respected for the quality, depth, and insight of its analysis.

Media Contact

Addie Reed, Sagility, 1 312-766-5515, [email protected], www.sagilityhealth.com

SOURCE Sagility