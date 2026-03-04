Sagility Named a Leader in the Everest Group Healthcare Payer Intelligent Operations PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2026

This recognition by Everest Group validates our expertise in high-impact, technology-driven operations that assist our clients in navigating the increasingly complex healthcare landscape. Post this

"This recognition by Everest Group validates our expertise in high-impact, technology-driven operations that assist our clients in navigating the increasingly complex healthcare landscape," said Anand Biradar, Global Head of Enterprise Transformation at Sagility. "By blending deep domain knowledge with targeted investments in healthcare-specific Agentic AI-led orchestration platforms, we are delivering scalable innovation and operational precision necessary to achieve measurable financial and clinical outcomes."

Sagility was recognized for its vision and capabilities, along with its innovation and targeted investments. The company's market position is supported by its modular point solutions that are anchored by domain-specific tools like Provider Forward for credentialing and Command Central for resolving late payment interest issues. Sagility has further advanced its capabilities by launching Sagi360, a claims-centric analytics platform designed to integrate workflows and flag high-friction paths for targeted resolution. This technology-first approach is central to Sagility's AI strategy, which embeds agentic AI across triage and review processes via specialized tools like Nurse Assist and InteliAppeals to provide critical decision support.

Beyond its proprietary technology, Sagility has aggressively expanded its market reach and functional depth through targeted investments, including several acquisitions bolster its end-to-end healthcare operations capabilities and most recently, BroadPath to better serve the mid-market health plans in the U.S. Referenced buyers also highlighted Sagility's strong relationship management, implementation rigor, and flexibility to scale-up responsiveness.

"As regulations tighten and member expectations rise, healthcare payers must deliver fewer errors, faster turnaround, and seamless experiences as the new baseline. This is accelerating the move to intelligent operations that blend industry expertise with automation, analytics, and agentic AI to reduce friction and improve performance," says Vivek Kumar, Practice Director, Everest Group. "Sagility has invested in modular, domain-specific solutions, including platforms such as Sagility Synchrony, SmarTec, and Sagi360, to support scalable, intelligence-led operations. Its functional capabilities, supported by acquisitions and partner alliances, contributed to its positioning as a Leader in Everest Group's Healthcare Payer Intelligent Operations PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2026."

About Sagility

Sagility is a tech-led, U.S. healthcare-focused business operations solutions and services company that supports payers, providers, and their partners in delivering best-in-class operations, enhancing member and provider experiences, and improving the quality of care, all while ensuring cost-effective financial and clinical outcomes. With over two decades of experience, Sagility's dedicated experts address complex healthcare challenges through deep domain expertise and technology innovations. The company serves six of the top ten payers in the U.S., utilizing its advanced technology, processes, and solutions to ensure efficient operations and minimize additional administrative costs. The company delivers these services through its skilled talent pool of nearly 50,000 professionals across five global service delivery centers located in the US, India, the Philippines, Jamaica, and Colombia.

Disclaimer

Licensed extracts taken from Everest Group's PEAK Matrix® Reports, may be used by licensed third parties for use in their own marketing and promotional activities and collateral. Selected extracts from Everest Group's PEAK Matrix® reports do not necessarily provide the full context of our research and analysis. All research and analysis conducted by Everest Group's analysts and included in Everest Group's PEAK Matrix® reports is independent and no organization has paid a fee to be featured or to influence their ranking. To access the complete research and to learn more about our methodology, please visit Everest Group PEAK Matrix® Reports.

About Everest Group

Everest Group is a leading global research firm helping business leaders make confident decisions. We guide clients through today's market challenges and strengthen their strategies by applying contextualized problem-solving to their unique situations. This drives maximized operational and financial performance and transformative experiences. Our deep expertise and tenacious research focused on technology, business processes, and engineering through the lenses of talent, sustainability, and sourcing delivers precise and action-oriented guidance. Find further details and in-depth content at www.everestgrp.com.

