Sagility Named a Major Contender in Payment Integrity by Everest Group in 2025 PEAK Matrix®

Sagility brings a holistic set of offerings across all segments, backed by proprietary platforms and generative AI tools, enabling it to effectively meet diverse payer needs. Post this

"This recognition by Everest Group reflects the significant strides Sagility has made in advancing payment integrity solutions through cutting-edge technology, intelligent automation, and clinical insight," said Sohail Djariri, Chief Growth Officer of Sagility. "As healthcare payers face rising pressure to improve accuracy and reduce costs, our team remains focused on delivering measurable value through innovation, scalability, and strategic alignment with our clients' evolving needs."

Sagility was recognized for its vision and strategy, technology and innovation, and value delivered across the payment integrity landscape. The company offers a holistic set of solutions spanning both pre-pay and post-pay functions, enabling healthcare payers to implement integrated, end-to-end payment integrity strategies. Sagility's approach combines deep domain expertise with automation and AI-driven insights to streamline audits, reduce claims leakage, and enhance cost containment. Its proprietary platforms and use of generative AI tools further strengthen its ability to support payers of all sizes with scalable, adaptable solutions.

"With claims leakage continuing to erode margins and healthcare payers shifting toward integrated payment integrity strategies that span both pre-pay and post-pay functions, success in this landscape requires a combination of domain expertise, automation, and AI-driven insights to streamline audits and reduce leakage," says Ankur Verma, Vice President at Everest Group. Sagility brings a holistic set of offerings across all segments, backed by proprietary platforms and generative AI tools, enabling it to effectively meet diverse payer needs. These capabilities have contributed to its positioning as a Major Contender in Everest Group's Payment Integrity Solutions PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2025."

For more details on Sagility's recognition in Everest Group's Payment Integrity Solutions PEAK Matrix® Assessment, visit: https://www.everestgrp.com

About Sagility

Sagility is a tech-enabled, U.S. healthcare-focused business operations solutions and services company that supports payers, providers, and their partners in delivering best-in-class operations, enhancing member and provider experiences, and improving the quality of care, all while ensuring cost-effective financial and clinical outcomes. With over two decades of experience, Sagility's dedicated experts address complex healthcare challenges through deep domain expertise and technology innovations. The company serves five of the top ten payers in the U.S., utilizing its advanced technology, processes, and solutions to ensure efficient operations and minimize additional administrative costs. The company delivers these services through its skilled talent pool of over 38,000 professionals across five global service delivery centres located in the US, India, the Philippines, Jamaica, and Colombia.

Disclaimer

Licensed extracts taken from Everest Group's PEAK Matrix® Reports, may be used by licensed third parties for use in their own marketing and promotional activities and collateral. Selected extracts from Everest Group's PEAK Matrix® reports do not necessarily provide the full context of our research and analysis. All research and analysis conducted by Everest Group's analysts and included in Everest Group's PEAK Matrix® reports is independent and no organization has paid a fee to be featured or to influence their ranking. To access the complete research and to learn more about our methodology, please visit Everest Group PEAK Matrix® Reports.

About Everest Group

Everest Group is a leading research firm helping business leaders make confident decisions. We guide clients through today's market challenges and strengthen their strategies by applying contextualized problem-solving to their unique situations. This drives maximized operational and financial performance and transformative experiences. Our deep expertise and tenacious research focused on technology, business processes, and engineering through the lenses of talent, sustainability, and sourcing delivers precise and action-oriented guidance. Find further details and in-depth content at www.everestgrp.com.

Media Contact

Addie Reed, Sagility, 1 312-766-5515, [email protected], www.sagilityhealth.com

SOURCE Sagility