Sagility Named a Market Leader in HFS Research Horizons HCP Service Providers 2026 Report

Sagility's ability to connect payer insight, clinical expertise, and AI-powered workflows helps providers strengthen margins while improving patient and clinician experiences and advancing all the attributes of the quadruple aim of care. Post this

Connecting payer insights to provider revenue integrity

As U.S. health systems face systemic margin compression driven by rising medical costs, labor shortages, and increasing initial claim denial rates exceeding 10%, traditional revenue cycle operations are no longer sufficient. Sagility addresses these challenges by combining more than two decades of payer-side operational experience with specialized clinical judgement and proprietary AI platforms.

Sagility's healthcare-native tools – including the Sagility Synchrony platform, SmarTec AI family (featuring Nurse Assist), and HealthBridge Connect – enable health systems, ambulatory surgical centers (ASCs), and independent physician practices to automate complex workflows. By deploying clinical denial management systems directly integrated with electronic health record (EHR) environments, Sagility helps providers secure fair reimbursement, streamline prior authorizations, and accelerate care delivery.

"Too many providers view revenue integrity and care delivery as separate challenges," said Rohan Kulkarni, Executive Research Leader at HFS Research. "Sagility's ability to connect payer insight, clinical expertise, and AI-powered workflows helps providers strengthen margins while improving patient and clinician experiences and advancing all the attributes of the quadruple aim of care."

Transforming clinical and financial workflows at scale

With a global workforce of over 39,000 professionals, including more than 4,100 licensed clinicians and certified medical coders, Sagility bridges the operational divide between healthcare payers and providers. Through Business Process as a Service (BPaaS) and outcome-based models, Sagility enables healthcare organizations to shift away from legacy volume-based execution toward value-driven revenue operations.

"Being recognized as a Market Leader by HFS Research validates our pure-play healthcare focus and our commitment to solving the industry's most complex operational challenges," said Ramesh Gopalan, Group CEO and Managing Director of Sagility. "By embedding AI orchestration into daily clinical and financial workflows, we allow clinicians to focus on care delivery while ensuring providers achieve complete revenue integrity and financial resilience."

Driving measurable quadruple aim impact

The HFS Horizons report noted several key capabilities and outcomes driving Sagility's market positioning, including:

Clinical denial recovery: Leveraging 25 years of payer policy intelligence, Sagility's Smart Tech Clinical Management System accelerates clinical determinations, reversing preventable denials and restoring critical operating margin to health systems.

Clinician workload reduction: Tools like SmarTec Nurse Assist summarize complex medical records against clinical protocols, reducing administrative burden for nurses and mitigating burnout.

Health equity and outreach: Targeted engagement programs for Social Determinants of Health (SDoH) and medication adherence have significantly increased contact rates among underserved Medicare populations.

The HFS Horizons: HCP Service Providers, 2026 report examines providers' roles in the global healthcare provider industry, encompassing health systems, ASCs, and independent physician practices (IPPs). HFS Research assessed and rated the service capabilities of 50 healthcare providers at the intersection of the why, what, how, and so what, and the quadruple aim of care (cost, experience, health outcomes, and equity).

For more details on Sagility's recognition in the HFS Horizons: HCP Service Providers, 2026 report, visit: https://www.hfsresearch.com/research/hfs-horizons-hcp-service-providers-2026/.

About Sagility

Sagility is a leading healthcare operations partner that helps payers, providers, and pharmacy benefit managers reduce cost, improve quality, and enhance member and provider experiences. With more than 25 years of exclusive focus in healthcare, Sagility combines deep domain expertise with technology-led transformation — embedding analytics, automation, and AI directly into operations while ensuring compliance with complex regulatory and clinical requirements. Serving over 80 healthcare clients, including 7 of the top 10 U.S. health plans, Sagility delivers end-to-end operational transformation at scale through a model built on accountability, transparency, and measurable outcomes. To learn more, visit: www.sagility.com.

About HFS Research

HFS Research is a leading global research and advisory firm helping Fortune 500 companies through IT and business transformation with bold insights and actionable strategies. With an unmatched platform to reach, advise, and influence Global 2000 executives, we empower organizations to make decisive technology and service choices. Backed by fearless research and an impartial outside perspective, our insights give you the edge to stay ahead.

Media Contact

Dillon Csanda, Sagility, 1 8152769630, [email protected], https://sagility.com/

SOURCE Sagility