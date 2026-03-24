Sagility Recognized for Artificial Intelligence Innovation in 2026 AI Excellence Awards

Sagility stood out because its work in Augmented Intelligence reflects where the market is headed: practical AI that solves real problems, earns trust, and delivers measurable value. Post this

Sagility Nurse Assist is a groundbreaking AI platform revolutionizing the prior authorization crisis, which is estimated to contribute about $35 billion in annual administrative healthcare spending in the United States. By combining healthcare domain expertise with generative AI, Nurse Assist enables clinicians to review cases faster and more accurately, reducing denials, accelerating patient care, and delivering measurable operational efficiency gains across the entire authorization lifecycle.

The platform's breakthrough lies in its sophisticated, domain-specific, multi-layered AI architecture. Rather than deploying generic large language models (LLM), Nurse Assist engineered domain-specific clinical LLMs trained exclusively on healthcare authorization protocols, payer policies, and clinical evidence. Its intelligent agent ecosystem operates autonomously across workflows to parse complex medical documentation with precision, validate patient eligibility in real-time, and instantly cross-reference benefits.

Measurable real-world impact:

Massive scale & accuracy: Nurse Assist processes over 2.1 million reviews annually with an industry-leading 94% accuracy, reaching 100% accuracy in augmented clinical and coding reviews.

Accelerated patient care: The platform slashes review times by 40%, dropping complex case reviews from 10 hours to just 3-4 hours, decreasing patient time-to-treatment to mere hours.

Operational transformation: Sagility helped clients achieve a 40% reduction in operational costs and an 80% reduction in clinician administrative workload, proving that purpose-built AI can restore clinicians' focus to patient care.

"This recognition from the Business Intelligence Group for our Augmented Intelligence solution highlights a critical need for this level of technological sophistication in today's healthcare landscape," said Madan Moudgal, Chief Digital Officer at Sagility. "Nurse Assist represents a paradigm shift in healthcare operations. By amplifying human judgment rather than replacing it, we're proving that purpose-built, domain-expert-driven AI can solve systemic operational bottlenecks, accelerate life-saving care, and establish a new gold standard for ethical AI deployment in highly regulated industries."

Empowering professionals through augmentation

This year's AI Excellence Awards program spans 36 industries and more than 15 countries, demonstrating that AI has graduated from experiment to enterprise infrastructure. The "Augmented Intelligence" category specifically recognizes AI that amplifies human judgment, highlighting solutions that make skilled professionals more effective rather than redundant.

"AI has arrived! 2026 is about execution, accountability, and results," said Russ Fordyce, Chief Recognition Officer, Business Intelligence Group. "Sagility stood out because its work in Augmented Intelligence reflects where the market is headed: practical AI that solves real problems, earns trust, and delivers measurable value. This recognition highlights a team that is not just participating in the AI shift but helping define what meaningful progress looks like."

About Sagility

Sagility is a tech-led, U.S. healthcare-focused business operations solutions and services company that supports payers, providers, and their partners in delivering best-in-class operations, enhancing member and provider experiences, and improving the quality of care, all while ensuring cost-effective financial and clinical outcomes. With over two decades of experience, Sagility's dedicated experts address complex healthcare challenges through deep domain expertise and technology innovations. The company serves six of the top ten payers in the U.S., utilizing its advanced technology, processes, and solutions to ensure efficient operations and minimize additional administrative costs. The company delivers these services through its skilled talent pool of nearly 50,000 professionals across five global service delivery centers located in the US, India, the Philippines, Jamaica, and Colombia.

About the Artificial Intelligence Excellence Awards

Since 2013, the Artificial Intelligence Excellence Awards recognize organizations, products, teams, and individuals leveraging AI technology to solve real-world problems. The program evaluates advances across 46 major AI application types and 36 industries, celebrating innovations that improve the human experience and advance society as a whole. Judged by a panel of experienced business executives who provide transparent feedback and detailed scoring, the awards honor those dedicated to using AI as a force for good.

About Business Intelligence Group

Business Intelligence Group (BIG) is an independent awards organization that has been recognizing outstanding achievement in business since 2012. Now in its 14th awards season, BIG operates 12 annual programs spanning innovation, artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, customer service, cloud computing, sustainability, sales and marketing, workplace culture, and women's leadership. Business award programs include the BIG Innovation Awards, AI Excellence Awards, Fortress Cyber Security Awards, Excellence in Customer Service Awards, Stratus Awards for Cloud Computing, Sustainability Awards, SAMMY Awards for Sales and Marketing, Best Places to Work Awards, Herizon Awards, We Love Tech Awards, NAA Top Employers Award, and BIG Awards for Business.

Unlike popularity contests, BIG programs use professional judging panels and objective scoring benchmarks to identify organizations, products, and individuals making real, measurable impact. Winners receive a complete promotional toolkit — including blockchain-verified credentials, press release support, social media assets, and featured placement across BIG's global community of more than one million business professionals.

Media Contact

Dillon Csanda, Sagility, 1 8152769630, [email protected], www.sagilityhealth.com

SOURCE Sagility