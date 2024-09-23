Sagitec and WCC Partner to Launch WorkforceNXT: A Full-Service Workforce Development Platform

"Our collaboration with WCC delivers the next generation of workforce solutions, built to seamlessly support federal and state employment programs, empowering jobseekers, employers, and workforce professionals," said Neil Adcox, Executive Director Sagitec Solutions. Post this

"Our collaboration with WCC delivers the next generation of workforce solutions designed to meet the diverse needs of the workforce community. WorkforceNXT is built to seamlessly support federal and state employment programs, empowering jobseekers, employers, and workforce professionals," said Neil Adcox, Executive Director Sagitec Solutions. "It's a forward-looking platform that redefines workforce development for the future, leaving outdated solutions behind," Neil added.

WorkforceNXT is tailored to meet the unique requirements of the Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act (WIOA) programs, ensuring compliance and optimal performance. It offers comprehensive participant support by providing case managers with tools to track progress, manage case notes, and deliver targeted, personalized guidance.

"Our vision at WCC is to revolutionize the way talent and opportunity come together. Partnering with Sagitec to launch WorkforceNXT allows us to bring cutting-edge data-matching technology to the forefront of workforce development. We are creating a platform that not only meets the needs of today's workforce but anticipates the challenges of tomorrow. This is about more than filling jobs—it's about transforming lives and shaping a future where opportunities are found with unmatched precision and speed," said Jan Jensen, CEO of WCC.

WorkforceNXT is designed to meet the immediate needs of employment programs and support the long-term success and sustainability of the workforce. With WorkforceNXT, the state workforce, local agencies, and employers can transform how they deliver employment and training services, leading to better outcomes for participants and jobseekers.

For more information about WorkforceNXT, visit https://www.sagitec.com/workforceNXT

About Sagitec Solutions

Sagitec is a leading software platform and solutions provider specializing in serving customers focused on solving complex, business-rule-driven problems. Sagitec provides evolutionary enterprise-grade solutions powered by a low code platform, for pension, labor and employment, managed healthcare, and other industry organizations that want to accelerate excellence. With deep industry and domain experience in software implementation and systems integration, Sagitec is a partner that clients have trusted for over 20 years to drive their vision into action and value.

About WCC

WCC is a global leader in advanced workforce management solutions for Workforce Agencies, Government Employment Services and Staffing Agencies. Its innovative search and match platform processes over half a billion interactions daily, empowering organizations to make informed, data-driven decisions. WCC enhances workforce development with cutting-edge technology that bridges skill gaps and improves employment outcomes. With over 25 years of experience and more than 20 countries worldwide using the WCC platform – like Germany and France, WCC continues to drive innovation and efficiency across the workforce landscape.

Media Contact

Sukanya Samy, Sagitec Solutions, (612) 284-7130, [email protected], https://www.sagitec.com/pension-software-company/press-releases/

SOURCE Sagitec Solutions