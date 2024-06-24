Sagitec Announces Entry into the School Nutrition Software Industry with Strategic Investments

"I look forward to working with our team to deliver innovative solutions that positively impact the school nutrition industry and combat hunger through human-centric technology, " Michael Dun, Head of Sales, Nutrition Practice. Post this

"I look forward to working with our team to deliver innovative solutions that positively impact the school nutrition industry and combat hunger through human-centric technology, " said Michael, Head of Sales, Nutrition Practice. "I am excited to be partnering with Megan Johnson again, who I admire for her breadth of experience, ethic, and ability to make a difference in the child nutrition space – qualities vital to launching Neotrient," Michael said.

Sagitec has bolstered the nutrition team with the additional appointment of Megan Johnson, bringing over a decade of experience managing technology infrastructure, working with school food authorities, and collaborating with community partners to combat food insecurity.

"I am excited to join Sagitec and help build the Neotrient product that brings my expertise in overseeing various nutrition programs, focusing on compliance, training, and program improvement into a tangible solution made by program operators, for program operators," said Megan Johnson, Head of Product, Nutrition Practice.

Using Sagitec's low-code/no-code platform, Xelence, Sagitec has provided evolutionary enterprise-grade solutions for pension, labor and employment, managed healthcare, and other industry organizations that want to accelerate excellence. The platform provides significant benefits in ease of configuration and flexibility, allowing for rapid adaptation to changing program requirements and user needs.

Sagitec's expertise in adjacent markets provides confidence in meeting the unique needs and requirements of the child nutrition industry. Sagitec and its team deeply understand the complexities and regulations of working in highly regulated industries.

"We are happy to have Michael and Megan leading our Nutrition practice and launching Neotrient. Michael's sales leadership expertise and industry knowledge will drive our strategy and expand our USDA School Nutrition market presence, while Megan's first-hand knowledge of the complexities of federal program administration makes her an essential partner in this venture ", said Piyush Jain, CEO of Sagitec Solutions. "Michael and Megan's partnership, with their unique but complementary skillsets, will ensure our new solution Neotrient achieves overall success," Piyush added.

Sagitec has been driving value at the intersection of experience and innovation for over 20 years and continues its focus on developing new industry solutions using its low-code/no-code platform, Xelence. With the new school nutrition software powered by Xelence, Sagitec plans to continue to do so and present a holistic solution for the USDA child nutrition programs.

