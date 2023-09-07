Sagitec Appoints Grey Parks as the New Leader For The Workforce Practice

"We proudly serve numerous Labor and Employment agencies in the United States, and we will continue to develop and expand upon our current offerings." - Neil Adcox, Executive Director, Sagitec. Tweet this

With his extensive experience in executive leadership, project management, account management, and program operations, Grey is well-equipped to take on this important role.

Grey previously served as the Assistant Executive Director for Employment Services for the SC Department of Employment and Workforce, where he had oversight and management responsibilities for multiple federal and state workforce programs.

Grey's primary responsibility will be to build an agile and scalable technology tool that manages state and federal workforce programs for agencies, allowing citizens to find meaningful employment. He will collaborate with Sagitec's product teams to identify the requirements for an effective and efficient solution that tracks services and outcomes while providing robust reporting features.

"I am thrilled to join Sagitec Solutions and have the opportunity to work on a vision that has such a positive impact on people's lives," said Grey. "I look forward to using my experience and expertise to create a solution that helps agencies provide better workforce programs to citizens."

Neil Adcox, Executive Director at Sagitec, is excited to expand into the workforce industry, a plan coming to fruition after multiple discussions and the COVID pandemic. "We are thrilled to have Grey Parks lead our Workforce practice and help us achieve our goals in this space, ensuring universal access to career opportunities for all citizens," said Neil. "We proudly serve numerous Labor and Employment agencies in the United States, and we will continue to develop and expand upon our current offerings."

With Grey's leadership, Sagitec Solutions is confident that they will be able to deliver a cutting-edge workforce management tool that meets the needs of their clients and improves outcomes for citizens. Sagitec is excited to welcome him to the team.

About Sagitec Solutions

Sagitec Solutions, LLC is a low-code/no-code platform provider. Sagitec's Xelence platform puts speed, simplicity, and evolution at the core of enterprises. Xelence allows amateur developers and IT professionals to quickly design, test, and deploy simple to complex enterprise-grade software applications. Over 35 complex mission-critical software applications run 24x7x365 with demonstrated ability to evolve and scale to incredibly high demands with the Xelence platform.

Accelerate excellence and learn more about Xelence at http://www.sagitec.com/xelence

