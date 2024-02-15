Sailfaster Podcast Navigates New Airwaves for Racing Sailors

New SailFaster podcast offers unique content and point of view for sailboat racers.
WASHINGTON, Feb. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Pete Boland, podcast host and producer, is thrilled to announce the launch of Sailfaster, a new podcast covering the world of yacht racing aimed primarily at people who race sailboats, but can also be enjoyed by sailors of any skill and interest level, from beginner to seasoned professionals.
The first six episodes have been released, and include guests like Jason Currie of Quantum Sails, Olympic Silver Medallist Scott Steele, top dinghy sailors Jen Sturmer, Lorie Stout and Carol Newman Cronin, as well as Charleston Yacht Club's Pirate Princess Racing Team, all sharing insights on racing and winning both round-the-buoys and long-distance. The most recent episode with Mike Beasley of Beasley Marine and Jason Currie of Quantum Sails, has already generated a ton of buzz by focusing on how the top racing boats prepare for big regattas.
Boland, a marketing executive, says, "I'm a relative newbie to sailing our J/105 in highly competitive fleets; I couldn't find much in the way of advice and guidance from the top sailors outside the post-race yacht club parties. It's an extremely complex and involving sport but I wanted to create something for those who obsess about sailing their boat faster than anyone else. I found the top sailors very willing to discuss how they focus so brilliantly and meticulously on the fundamentals."
Sailfaster podcast is part of Sailfaster Media LLC, which will include unique sailing content and product recommendations across multiple platforms, and real-time coverage of larger sailing events.
To contact Pete Boland for an interview, guest opportunities or other queries, email [email protected]
To listen to the most recent episode of the show, go to sailfaster.net or subscribe at most podcast platforms including Apple Podcasts, Spotify Podcast, Pocket Casts, Google Podcasts, Amazon Music and more.
About Sailfaster: Sailfaster is a podcast dedicated to sailboat racing with expert guests and hundreds of listeners from Annapolis to San Francisco. You can see all their episodes on Sailfaster.net
