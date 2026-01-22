Sailfish Software Joins Leading Automotive Technical Standards Association, STAR

"We are excited to see the continued support for STAR from Larry and his team. For startups especially, the value proposition of a well standardized industry cannot be overstated," noted JP Garvey, Chairman of STAR and Dealer Principal of the Garvey Automotive Group. Post this

"We started Sailfish Software to address unique challenges faced by dealers that are not well served by traditional DMS providers. Our first product, ProScribe, is focused on bringing the benefits of AI to the repair order write-up process. Through our experience in more than 1,700 service shops over the years, we observed that write-ups are a critical, customer-facing touchpoint in need of consistent, industry-wide improvement."

"We are excited to see the continued support for STAR from Larry and his team. For startups especially, the value proposition of a well standardized industry cannot be overstated. Building new software products to STAR Standards will ease product adoption, especially with the implementation of STAR's new JSON and API products. We hope Sailfish's example helps spur other automotive startups to consider a membership with STAR", noted JP Garvey, Chairman of STAR and Dealer Principal of the Garvey Automotive Group.

About Sailfish Software

Sailfish Software's first product, ProScribe, is an AI-powered repair-order write-up tool built specifically for automotive dealership service departments. Designed and developed by former members of the Auto/Mate DMS management team, ProScribe helps technicians and advisors produce higher-quality, OEM-ready complaint/cause/correction documentation in seconds. Dealers use ProScribe to speed up warranty approvals, reduce rejected claims, and boost CSI with clearer communication and more consistent repair documentation. Transform your service lane efficiency with smart, professional write-ups - every time. https://www.SailfishSoftware.com

About STAR

Standards for Technology in Automotive Retail (STAR) is a nonprofit organization whose members include dealers, original equipment manufacturers, retail system providers, and automotive-related industry organizations. STAR uses non-proprietary technology (IT) standards as a catalyst in fulfilling the business information needs of dealers and manufacturers while reducing the time and effort required to support related activities. Collectively, STAR develops industry standards and emerging technologies for the benefit of retail automotive dealers. Incorporated in 2001, STAR defines industry standards for automotive retail, standard architecture that supports global data interoperability, and standardizes the dealership IT infrastructure. To learn more about joining STAR, please visit starstandard.org or follow the latest updates on LinkedIn.

