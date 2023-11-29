"Imagine a future where you own an AI that generates passive income for you, so you can spend more time on your passions and with people you care about." Samy Montechristo, creator of SAIMY AI Post this

"We have a brief window to get the economic changes right as AI transforms society," said SAIMY AI's creator, Samy Montechristo, while unveiling the organization's 'Autonomous Income Agents' featuring a patent pending algorithm based on Maslow's Hierarchy of Needs. The acronym API summarizes the 3 core features: Agents, Places & Information.

Innovative AI Agents - A New Era for Entrepreneurs & Creators:

Today's announcement includes a suite of AI Agents, trained by leading experts globally, each specializing in one of 12 crucial business skills, including Marketing, Sales, Graphic Design, and Advertising using a unique algorithm based on Maslow's Hierarchy of Needs.

SAIMY AI 'practices what it preaches' by utilizing its own 12 agents to help run the organization.

SAIMY's Agents come in two models: 'Hybrid Human Agents', like AI Trixie, AI Josette and AI Bell are ideal for those new to AI, while 'Independent AI Agents', like AI Samantha, Jane or Mike are suited for users with AI collaboration experience.

Legacy AI, a profound extension of the AIA concept, serves as a digital biographer, preserving personal knowledge and experiences for future generations. These systems not only link the past with the future but also offer income potential for their owners. Unique experiences in areas such as business acumen, life insights, sports, or luxury encounters may hold significant value for others.

Revolutionary AI Places - Blending AI Powered Agents and Virtual Immersive Environments for Work, Events & AI Robotics Training:

Today's release also includes AI Places, a unique differentiator of SAIMY AI: This feature includes the AI Office, facilitating real-time interaction between human teams and AI agents. It also extends to venues like the AI Convention Center, AI Museum , AI Infinity Stage and AI Book for virtual events.

, AI Infinity Stage and AI Book for virtual events. In the rapidly evolving field of AI, SAIMY's 'AI Places' stand at the forefront of innovation, particularly in the training of large language models (LLMs) that control robots. As the trend shifts towards utilizing synthetic training data, AI Places offer an ideal solution as a versatile and cost-effective alternative to traditional physical training environments.

'Peace City', the platform housing the 'AI Places', offers users a mesmerizing experience of Earth's atmosphere, depicted as a thin yet vital blue halo. This unique visual perspective, known as the 'Hero View', fosters a deeper understanding of our planet's fragility and inspires a greater appreciation for the beauty and vulnerability of life on Earth.

AI Insider - Your Gateway to the Latest AI Know-How & Tools:

SAIMY AI's third feature announced today, AI Insider, is a comprehensive resource platform providing users with access to a community of people interested in AI benefits, the latest AI information, tools, and trends. This feature ensures members can stay ahead in the rapidly evolving world of AI.

Prioritizing Security and Ethical Frameworks:

The AIAs concept benefits from a distributed model, since individuals operate their personalized AIAs. This makes them less prone to systemic risks. A core ethical directive is embedded in every AIA, mandating operation solely for constructive economic activities and prohibiting harmful actions towards humans.

"Imagine a future where each person owns an AI that sustains their basic needs through passive income, allowing them to live life on their own terms," said Samy Montechristo, closing SAIMY AI's virtual launch event. He further called upon leaders to support the responsible expansion of tools like AIAs that can turn the AI revolution into a "force for empowerment rather than displacement."

About SAIMY.AI:

SAIMY AI stands at the forefront of integrating humane artificial intelligence and immersive media to create pro-human AIs. The organization is committed to enhancing life quality through its advanced AI solutions. SAIMY AI is dedicated to making AI accessible and beneficial for the many not the few, ensuring that the upcoming AI revolution leads to a more equitable, stable, and humane society. Its mission is to advance the concept of Autonomous Income Agents (AIAs) in pursuit of this goal.

