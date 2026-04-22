Saint-Gobain Life Sciences and VERDOT Announce Strategic Collaboration to Deliver Advanced, Integrated PUPSIT Solutions to the Bioprocessing Industry

"By combining the strengths of both companies, we will deliver a truly differentiated PUPSIT solution that sets a new industry benchmark and introduces a breakthrough, universal approach," says An Kiebooms, General Manager, Saint-Gobain Bioprocess Solutions. Post this

Together, the companies will deliver a state‑of‑the‑art, fully integrated PUPSIT platform that unites Saint‑Gobain Life Sciences' strengths in filtration and fill finish single‑use solutions with VERDOT's proven system‑engineering capabilities. This collaboration will provide customers with a one‑stop, versatile solution designed to meet the evolving requirements of EU GMP Annex 1 and support reliable, compliant, and efficient bioprocessing operations.

A STRONG COLLABORATION ROOTED IN OPERATIONAL AND MANUFACTURING EXCELLENCE

VERDOT'S 30 years of bioprocess equipment expertise is rooted in a strong track record in chromatography, TFF technologies, and GMP‑compliant automated skids. The company applies a rigorous GMP design methodology that includes comprehensive risk analysis, ergonomic system design, robust automation strategies, and data‑integrity frameworks aligned with 21 CFR Part 11 and EU GMP Annex 1.

"This collaboration with Saint‑Gobain Life Sciences is an exciting milestone for VERDOT," says Charles Ruban, CEO, VERDOT. "As a company deeply committed to robust GMP system design, we are proud to bring our engineering expertise to a partner whose reputation for materials innovation is truly world‑class. Together, we are creating a PUPSIT solution that combines reliability, simplicity, and full regulatory alignment - a system designed to meet the expectations of the most demanding biopharmaceutical manufacturers. We look forward to bringing this innovation to market and delivering real value to our customers."

This collaboration reinforces VERDOT's mission to deliver reliable, operator‑centric solutions that accelerate and secure biopharmaceutical production, while strengthening its commitment to high‑performance, GMP‑ready technologies.

Saint‑Gobain Life Sciences brings a longstanding foundation in material‑science expertise and a strong reputation for high‑quality, GMP-compliant single‑use solutions, particularly in fill finish applications. With a global manufacturing footprint and strong local presence, the company ensures reliable, timely delivery of customized, engineered single‑use assemblies for critical bioprocessing steps.

"We are proud to partner with VERDOT in this collaboration, which represents a further step in Saint‑Gobain Life Sciences' commitment to delivering fully integrated, turnkey solutions to the biopharmaceutical market," says An Kiebooms, General Manager, Saint-Gobain Bioprocess Solutions. "By combining the strengths of both companies, we will deliver a truly differentiated PUPSIT solution that sets a new industry benchmark and introduces a breakthrough, universal approach."

Saint‑Gobain Life Sciences delivers advanced PUPSIT assemblies with overmolded connections, high‑pressure tubing, sterile filtration components, and customizable designs. While the company manufactures many of its single‑use components, it remains committed to an open‑architecture approach that integrates seamlessly with third‑party technologies. This collaboration strengthens its mission to advance safer, more sustainable, and more efficient bioprocessing.

About VERDOT

VERDOT stands at the forefront of downstream bioprocessing technology. VERDOT provides innovative single-use and stainless steel purification solutions for the biopharmaceutical industry, including chromatography columns and skids as well as tangential flow filtration (TFF) systems. Ranging from standard to highly customized designs, VERDOT develops solutions for the purification, separation and concentration of biomolecules such as monoclonal antibodies, vaccines, viral vectors (e.g., AAV and lentivirus), and mRNA-based therapeutics.

VERDOT partners with industry leaders in biopharma, research and development, early-stage biotech, and contract development and manufacturing organizations (CDMOs), offering unparalleled expertise across the entire drug development workflow. From initial exploration to the manufacturing of market-ready biologics, VERDOT offers tailored, high-quality purification technologies that enable customers to accelerate time-to-market of groundbreaking therapies.

For more information about VERDOT, visit www.verdot-biotechnologies.com

About Saint-Gobain Life Sciences

Saint-Gobain Life Sciences designs and manufactures high-performance components and innovative solutions across a wide range of industries, including biopharmaceuticals, medical, electronics, food and beverage, and more. Supported by deep material expertise and a global manufacturing footprint, our focus on quality and compliance makes us a trusted partner for consistent, reliable, and sustainable solutions.

About Saint-Gobain

Worldwide leader in light and sustainable construction, Saint-Gobain designs, manufactures and distributes materials and services adapted to the residential, non-residential and infrastructure markets. Its integrated and innovative solutions provide sustainability, performance and well-being for its customers. The Group is guided by its purpose, "MAKING THE WORLD A BETTER HOME".

€46.5 billion in sales in 2025

162,000 employees, locations in 80 countries

Committed to achieving net zero carbon emissions by 2050

Media Contact

Katy Oroszi, Saint-Gobain Life Sciences, 1 (330) 283-3536, [email protected], www.biopharm.saint-gobain.com

SOURCE Saint-Gobain Life Sciences