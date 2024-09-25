Saint-Gobain Life Sciences Introduces Sani-Tech® STHT®-80, Silicone Tubing with Superior Burst Pressure Resistance

With its superior pressure resistance, flow rates, and vacuum compatibility, STHT-80 streamlines processes and boosts cost-efficiency. We're confident that STHT-80 will empower our customers to achieve unprecedented levels of performance and efficiency. Post this

Unmatched pressure resistance: With a higher burst pressure than typical fluid transfer tubing, STHT-80 eliminates the need for costly braid reinforcements, providing a more cost-effective solution.

Vacuum compatibility: STHT-80 maintains its integrity even under vacuum conditions, ensuring uninterrupted operations and reliability.

Minimized pulsation: By minimizing pulsation downstream of pumping, STHT-80 improves the accuracy and efficiency of filling operations.

High transparency: The prominent level of transparency in STHT-80 allows for real-time insights into bioprocessing workflows, enhancing monitoring and control.

"This new product launch demonstrates Saint-Gobain Life Sciences' commitment to innovation and offering best-in-class fluid transfer products, says Aaron Updegrove, Managing Director, BPS Fluid Transfer Technologies. With its superior pressure resistance, flow rates, and vacuum compatibility, STHT-80 streamlines processes and boosts cost-efficiency. We're confident that STHT-80 will empower our customers to achieve unprecedented levels of performance and efficiency."

Saint-Gobain Life Sciences' expertise in material science and deep understanding of bioprocessing needs are embodied in Sani-Tech® STHT®-80, as it is engineered to exceed expectations. The superior burst pressure resistance and vacuum compatibility of STHT-80 ensure reliable and uninterrupted operations. Additionally, the reduced pulsation leads to improved accuracy and efficiency, further demonstrating its reliability. STHT-80 adheres to relevant industry standards, providing the assurance needed for critical applications. We invite you to download the validation package to explore the comprehensive regulatory support we offer.

For more information about Sani-Tech® STHT®-80 and to download the validation package, please visit our website or contact our sales team.

About Saint-Gobain Life Sciences

Saint-Gobain Life Sciences designs and manufactures high-performance components and innovative solutions across a wide range of industries, including biopharmaceuticals, medical, electronics, food and beverage, and more. Supported by deep material expertise and a global manufacturing footprint, our focus on quality and compliance makes us a trusted partner for consistent, reliable, and sustainable solutions.

About Saint-Gobain

Worldwide leader in light and sustainable construction, Saint-Gobain designs, manufactures and distributes materials and services for the construction and industrial markets. Its integrated solutions for the renovation of public and private buildings, light construction and the decarbonization of construction and industry are developed through a continuous innovation process and provide sustainability and performance. The Group's commitment is guided by its purpose, "MAKING THE WORLD A BETTER HOME".

€47.9 billion in sales in 2023

160,000 employees, locations in 76 countries

Committed to achieving net zero carbon emissions by 2050

Media Contact

Katy Oroszi, Saint-Gobain Life Sciences, 1 (330) 283-3536, [email protected], www.biopharm.saint-gobain.com

SOURCE Saint-Gobain Life Sciences