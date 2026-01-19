Saint-Gobain Life Sciences Introduces Sani-Tech® STHT®-LT Silicone Tubing Designed for Cold Temperature Applications

"The new Sani-Tech® STHT®-LT tubing demonstrates our ability to innovate and offer new solutions for critical applications. It will bring improved performance and risk reduction to all cold storage applications that use it." - Aaron Updegrove, Managing Director, BPS Fluid Transfer Technologies. Post this

Sani-Tech® STHT®-LT offers key advantages over traditional fluid transfer tubing, including:

Low temperature performance: With a brittleness by impact temperature of -114°C and a glass transition temperature of -90°C, STHT®-LT withstands extreme cold without compromising its structural integrity.

Enhanced reliability: STHT®-LT is validated to maintain its integrity through multiple freeze/thaw cycles, ensuring drug substances remain safe during complex conditions.

No fluoropolymers: Formulated without fluoropolymers, STHT®-LT aligns with sustainability goals and evolving regulatory standards in bioprocessing, ensuring long-term compliance for manufacturers.

"Cold temperature applications are a key focus for Saint-Gobain Life Sciences," says Aaron Updegrove, Managing Director, BPS Fluid Transfer Technologies. "The new Sani-Tech® STHT®-LT tubing demonstrates our ability to innovate and offer new solutions for critical applications. It will bring improved performance and risk reduction to all cold storage applications that use it."

Saint-Gobain Life Sciences' expertise in material science and deep understanding of bioprocessing needs are embodied in Sani-Tech® STHT®-LT. The superior cold temperature performance ensures reliable and uninterrupted operations. Additionally, the ability to withstand multiple freeze/thaw cycles further demonstrates its reliability and robustness. STHT®-LT adheres to relevant industry standards, providing the assurance needed for critical applications. We invite you to download the validation package to explore the comprehensive regulatory support we offer.

For more information about Sani-Tech® STHT®-LT and to download the validation package, please visit our website or contact our sales team.

About Saint-Gobain Life Sciences

Saint-Gobain Life Sciences designs and manufactures high-performance components and innovative solutions across a wide range of industries, including biopharmaceuticals, medical, electronics, food and beverage, and more. Supported by deep material expertise and a global manufacturing footprint, our focus on quality and compliance makes us a trusted partner for consistent, reliable, and sustainable solutions.

About Saint-Gobain

Worldwide leader in light and sustainable construction, Saint-Gobain designs, manufactures and distributes materials and services for the construction and industrial markets. Its integrated solutions for the renovation of public and private buildings, light construction and the decarbonization of construction and industry are developed through a continuous innovation process and provide sustainability and performance. The Group, celebrating its 360th anniversary in 2025, remains more committed than ever to its purpose "MAKING THE WORLD A BETTER HOME".

€46.6 billion in sales in 2024

More than 161,000 employees, locations in 80 countries

Committed to achieving net zero carbon emissions by 2050

