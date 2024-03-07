Saint Louis Park Bar and Restaurant McCoy's to Close after 20 years of good food and good times

Rather than cry in their beer, McCoy's will celebrate one last St. Patrick's Day and gather for an Irish Wake to say goodbye
SAINT LOUIS PARK, Minn., March 7, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- McCoy's Public House, a popular Saint Louis Park restaurant, announced today it will close at the end of business on Saturday, March 30 after 20 years of serving the community.
Owner Marty Collins opened this independent restaurant with his late Father, Tom Collins in October 2003. They saw a need for an establishment that focused on great food and an affordable and fun happy hour.
"We want to thank our dedicated staff who have made all of this possible," said Collins. "While this is sad news, we should all celebrate a very solid run. The industry certainly has its' highs and lows. Today's challenges keep growing. Marty was hopeful he could find a partner to join his efforts in revitalizing the space or the concept, but time has run out. We are closing McCoy's knowing we gave it our all and we had a lot of fun in the process. Our regulars have been our lifeblood, we will miss them tremendously. We are very proud of what we have done here, and we leave knowing we made an impact on the Saint Louis Park Community."
With permanent closure on the horizon, there is still time to raise a glass or two at McCoy's. The McCoy's crew will go all out for one last St. Patrick's Day party the weekend of March 15-17. In addition, McCoy's will hold an "Irish Wake" on Friday, March 29 and Saturday, March 30, giving its loyal customers one last chance to say goodbye, have a Real McCoy Burger and raise a glass in toasting 20 years. Marty said "My hope is that people come out and celebrate what we accomplished at McCoy's and give it one last farewell,"
For more information go to http://www.mccoysmn.com
